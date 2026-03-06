LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Gold Rate Today, March 6: MCX gold up 1% near ₹1.61L, silver rises 2% to ₹2.68L; city-wise 24K & 22K prices across India.

Gold Rate Today, March 6 (Photo: Canva)
Gold Rate Today, March 6 (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 6, 2026 19:20:31 IST

Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Gold and silver rates in India traded higher on Friday, March 6, with gains supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand, although a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields capped the upside.

MCX gold futures rose around 1% to trade near ₹1.61 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver outperformed gold, surging 2% to trade close to ₹2.68 lakh per kilogram.

Spot gold traded around $5,130 per ounce, recording a 1% increase, while spot silver gained 2.3% to above $84 per ounce. Despite these gains, gold is on track to record its first weekly decline in five weeks.

The ongoing Middle East conflict, including the US-Israeli-Iran tension, has driven safe-haven demand but also lifted oil prices to a more-than-one-year high, raising inflation concerns. Market participants have tempered bets on further Federal Reserve rate cuts amid strong US economic data showing lower jobless claims, faster services sector growth, and improved productivity.

City-Wise Gold Prices Today (March 6, 2026)

  • Delhi: 24K Gold – ₹16,302/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,944/g

  • Mumbai: 24K Gold – ₹16,287/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,929/g

  • Chennai: 24K Gold – ₹16,494/g | 22K Gold – ₹15,119/g

  • Kolkata: 24K Gold – ₹16,287/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,929/g

  • Hyderabad: 24K Gold – ₹16,287/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,929/g

  • Bangalore: 24K Gold – ₹16,287/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,929/g

  • Ahmedabad: 24K Gold – ₹16,292/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,934/g

  • Jaipur: 24K Gold – ₹16,302/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,944/g

  • Patna: 24K Gold – ₹16,292/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,934/g

  • Lucknow: 24K Gold – ₹16,302/g | 22K Gold – ₹14,944/g

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) showed range-bound movement, with April 2026 contracts at ₹1,60,008 per 10 grams (up 0.21%) and June 2026 contracts at ₹1,63,780 per 10 grams (up 0.01%). Silver with May 2026 expiry gained momentum in the second half, trading at ₹2,67,500 per kilogram, up ₹5,309 or 2.02% from the previous close.

Gold remains an important investment in India, valued for both its cultural and financial significance. Investors are advised to check city-wise rates before purchasing jewelry, coins, or bars, as prices fluctuate based on global trends, the dollar-rupee rate, and inflation expectations.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 7:20 PM IST
Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India
Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India
Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India
Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

QUICK LINKS