Gold Rates Today, 25 February: MCX Gold Shines at ₹1,61,780 Amid Global Tensions; Latest City-Wise Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala and Global Trends in Dubai, USA, Pakistan

Gold Rates Today: Gold continues to sparkle as of February 25, 2026, with MCX futures for April trading around ₹1,61,780 per 10 grams. Traders face high volatility as global tariff concerns and Middle East tensions create uncertainty, driving investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset.
Domestic prices in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kerala show steady demand, while international markets from Dubai to the USA display similar upward price movement. A strong US Dollar has tempered activity in some markets, yet gold maintains its strong investment appeal. High interest rates, combined with central bank reserves and geopolitical uncertainty, are pushing prices higher, making gold a reliable hedge.
Gold Rates On MCX
As of February 25, 2026, MCX gold futures remain elevated, with the April 2026 contract trading around ₹1,61,780 per 10 grams. Recent sessions have been volatile, with prices reacting to global tariff uncertainties and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Bullish momentum continues as investors seek a safe haven amid US-Iran nuclear talks and risk concerns.
MCX Gold Performance Summary:
-
Current Price (LTP): ~₹1,61,780 per 10 grams (up ₹430 / 0.27%)
-
Day’s Range: High ₹1,61,233 | Low ₹1,58,285
-
Market Sentiment: Bullish due to safe-haven demand
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
- Gold price in Delhi: 18K ₹1,21,500 | 22K ₹1,48,460 | 24K ₹1,61,940
- Gold price in Mumbai: 18K ₹1,21,350 | 22K ₹1,48,310 | 24K ₹1,61,790
- Gold price in Chennai: 18K ₹1,27,310 | 22K ₹1,48,910 | 24K ₹1,62,450
- Gold price in Kerala: 18K ₹1,21,350 | 22K ₹1,48,310 | 24K ₹1,61,790
|City
|18 Carat (18K)
|22 Carat (22K)
|24 Carat (24K)
|Chennai
|₹1,27,310
|₹1,48,910
|₹1,62,450
|Delhi
|₹1,21,500
|₹1,48,460
|₹1,61,940
|Mumbai
|₹1,21,350
|₹1,48,310
|₹1,61,790
|Kolkata
|₹1,21,350
|₹1,48,310
|₹1,61,790
|Bangalore
|₹1,21,350
|₹1,48,310
|₹1,61,790
|Hyderabad
|₹1,21,350
|₹1,48,310
|₹1,61,790
|Kerala
|₹1,21,350
|₹1,48,310
|₹1,61,790
|Pune
|₹1,21,350
|₹1,48,310
|₹1,61,790
MCX Gold Futures Continue Uptrend Amid Middle East Tensions
As of February 25, 2026, global gold rates are glittering amid high volatility, fueled by geopolitical twists and economic uncertainty. Investors are rushing to gold as a “safe-haven” shield while the Middle East tensions and trade tariffs keep nerves on edge. Prices for 10 grams of 24K gold hover near historic highs, with local currencies and Indian Rupees reflecting the impact of currency swings. A strong US Dollar slightly cools some markets, but countries like India and Pakistan see rates stay elevated. Even high interest rates can’t dim gold’s shine-central banks keep reserves strong, supporting the precious metal.
Gold Rates Today Globally
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
