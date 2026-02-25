LIVE TV
Gold Rates Today, 25 February: MCX Gold Shines at ₹1,61,780 Amid Global Tensions; Latest City-Wise Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala and Global Trends in Dubai, USA, Pakistan

Gold Rates: Gold prices on February 25, 2026, remain strong with MCX futures at ₹1,61,780. Domestic and global markets show bullish momentum amid geopolitical tensions, safe-haven demand, and steady city-wise gold rates.

Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:05:25 IST

Gold Rates Today: Gold continues to sparkle as of February 25, 2026, with MCX futures for April trading around ₹1,61,780 per 10 grams. Traders face high volatility as global tariff concerns and Middle East tensions create uncertainty, driving investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset.

Domestic prices in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kerala show steady demand, while international markets from Dubai to the USA display similar upward price movement. A strong US Dollar has tempered activity in some markets, yet gold maintains its strong investment appeal. High interest rates, combined with central bank reserves and geopolitical uncertainty, are pushing prices higher, making gold a reliable hedge.

Gold Rates On MCX

As of February 25, 2026, MCX gold futures remain elevated, with the April 2026 contract trading around ₹1,61,780 per 10 grams. Recent sessions have been volatile, with prices reacting to global tariff uncertainties and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Bullish momentum continues as investors seek a safe haven amid US-Iran nuclear talks and risk concerns.

MCX Gold Performance Summary:

  • Current Price (LTP): ~₹1,61,780 per 10 grams (up ₹430 / 0.27%)

  • Day’s Range: High ₹1,61,233 | Low ₹1,58,285

  • Market Sentiment: Bullish due to safe-haven demand

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India? 

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 18 Carat (18K) 22 Carat (22K) 24 Carat (24K)
Chennai ₹1,27,310 ₹1,48,910 ₹1,62,450
Delhi ₹1,21,500 ₹1,48,460 ₹1,61,940
Mumbai ₹1,21,350 ₹1,48,310 ₹1,61,790
Kolkata ₹1,21,350 ₹1,48,310 ₹1,61,790
Bangalore ₹1,21,350 ₹1,48,310 ₹1,61,790
Hyderabad ₹1,21,350 ₹1,48,310 ₹1,61,790
Kerala ₹1,21,350 ₹1,48,310 ₹1,61,790
Pune ₹1,21,350 ₹1,48,310 ₹1,61,790

MCX Gold Futures Continue Uptrend Amid Middle East Tensions

As of February 25, 2026, global gold rates are glittering amid high volatility, fueled by geopolitical twists and economic uncertainty. Investors are rushing to gold as a “safe-haven” shield while the Middle East tensions and trade tariffs keep nerves on edge. Prices for 10 grams of 24K gold hover near historic highs, with local currencies and Indian Rupees reflecting the impact of currency swings. A strong US Dollar slightly cools some markets, but countries like India and Pakistan see rates stay elevated. Even high interest rates can’t dim gold’s shine-central banks keep reserves strong, supporting the precious metal.

Gold Rates Today Globally 

Country Local Currency Price Price in INR (Approx.)
Dubai, UAE AED 6,197.50 ₹1,53,440
USA USD 1,690 ₹1,53,660
Canada CAD 2,340 ₹1,55,390
Ireland EUR 1,402.40 ₹1,50,350
Pakistan PKR 4,43,250 ₹1,44,130
Bangladesh BDT 2,02,783 ₹1,50,790
(With Inputs From Good Returns)

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 10:08 AM IST
