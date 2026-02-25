Stocks To Watch Today: Hexaware, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Waaree Energies, Hindalco, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, IRFC in Spotlight on February 25

Stocks to Watch Today: Let’s See Which Share Will Make It Green!

Indian stocks are set to begin February 25, 2026 on a stronger note as global markets recover from recent AI-related concerns, bringing investors back with cautious optimism. Early signals from Gift Nifty supported the positive mood, trading at 25,666 with a 62-point gain at 7:37 AM. By 8:20 AM, it moved to 25,682.50, up by 18 points, hinting at a mild relief rally at the opening.

Asia-Pacific markets maintained their positive momentum as investor confidence improved and buying activity stayed steady across the region. Positive global cues suggest sentiment is gradually strengthening, though volatility remains a key risk.

US markets also closed higher overnight, led by gains in technology and software stocks, even as the tech-heavy space showed mixed trends.

Traders appear to be returning, but with controlled optimism. The big question remains-is this the start of a bounce, or just a pause before the next move?

Stocks to Watch Today

Results Today

KSB, Sanofi India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Foseco India, Subam Papers, Supha Pharmachem, and Vasudhagama Enterprises will announce quarterly results.

Auto & Industrial

Schaeffler India: Net profit rose to ₹322.36 crore; revenue at ₹2,724.2 crore.

Balkrishna Industries: Expanding into consumer tyre segment; targets ₹23,000 crore revenue by FY30.

Pharma & Healthcare

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: US SEC closed investigation with no enforcement action.

Lupin: Received US FDA approval for Brivaracetam Oral Solution.

Eris Lifesciences: Partnered with Natco Pharma to commercialise semaglutide in India.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Received CEP certification for Clopidogrel Besilate API.

Technology & Electronics

Aditya Infotech: Promoters and Dixon Technologies may sell up to 5.8% stake via block deal worth about ₹1,000 crore.

Hexaware Technologies: Expanded collaboration with AWS for AI-led software development.

Financial Services

5Paisa Capital: Approved ₹475 crore fundraising through rights issue.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: Government to sell up to 2% stake via offer for sale.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Large institutional bulk deals reported.

Energy & Power

Reliance Industries: Venezuelan crude shipments to India resumed; first cargo received.

Waaree Energies: Subsidiary secured 300 MW wind project order.

Power Grid Corporation: Equity investment limit per subsidiary increased to ₹7,500 crore.

Exide Industries: Invested additional ₹100 crore in lithium-ion subsidiary.

Metals & Chemicals

Hindalco Industries: Novelis to sell shares worth $200 million via subscription agreement.

Elantas Beck India: Profit and revenue growth reported.

DIC India: Profit declined; revenue increased.

Infrastructure & Rail

Rail Vikas Nigam: Secured ₹270.22 crore order from Central Railway.

HG Infra Engineering: Lowest bidder for ₹1,582 crore highway project.

Afcons Infrastructure: Received termination notice for €113 million road project in Gabon.

Hotels & Real Estate

Samhi Hotels: Signed operating agreements for two Navi Mumbai properties with international hotel brands.

Steel & Manufacturing

Vraj Iron and Steel: Approved ₹35 crore investment for TMT rolling mill expansion.

Insurance

General Insurance Corporation of India: Recommendation announced for new CMD appointment.

Textiles

R&B Denims: Pine Oak Global Fund acquired shares worth ₹16.4 crore.

SME & Corporate Actions

Yashhtej Industries: SME listing update.

NBCC: Ex-dividend trade.

Fynx Capital: Ex-date for stock split.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports: Ex-date for rights issue.

(With Inputs)

Also read: What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic