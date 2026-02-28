Gold Rates Today, 28 February: Yellow Metal Skyrockets to ₹1.61L on MCX – Can You Guess Which City and Country Offer the Best Rates? Check Out Now

Gold Rates Today: Precious metal prices showed upward movement across all markets during this week. Indian 24K gold reached exceptional value above ₹1,61,000 per 10 grams on February 28, 2026, because international safe-haven demand maintained movement in global prices. Traders and investors between Delhi and Dubai are monitoring price changes before the market opens on Monday.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

The gold price at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reached ₹1,61,971 for the April 2026 contract on February 27, 2026, before closing for weekend. The market will remain closed during the weekend until it resumes trading activities on Monday, March 2, 2026. Gold opened at ₹1,60,050 before reaching an intraday high of ₹1,62,589 and an intraday low of ₹1,59,816 during the session. The last traded price showed a gain of ₹2,262, which equated to 1.42% growth based on the previous close of ₹1,59,709. Investors continue to demand gold as their main safe-haven asset because of current global economic uncertainties.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

Gold rates in India have hit record highs as of February 28, 2026, with 24-carat gold trading above ₹1,61,000 per 10 grams in major cities. Rates exclude 3% GST and making charges.

City 24K (Pure Gold) 22K (Standard Gold) Chennai ₹1,65,820 ₹1,52,000 Delhi ₹1,64,880 ₹1,51,150 Mumbai ₹1,61,720 ₹1,48,250 Bangalore ₹1,61,690 ₹1,48,220 Hyderabad ₹1,61,580 ₹1,48,110 Kolkata ₹1,61,700 ₹1,48,230 Kerala ₹1,55,610 ₹1,48,200 Pune ₹1,61,740 ₹1,48,270

Global Gold Rates Trends

As of February 28, 2026, international gold rates fluctuate amid strong safe-haven demand. Dubai remains competitively priced, while other markets like the USA, Canada, and Bangladesh show higher costs in INR.

Country 24K Gold (Local Currency) Price in INR (Approx.) Dubai, UAE AED 6,295 ₹1,56,117 USA USD 1,740 ₹1,58,473 Canada CAD 2,342 ₹1,55,004 Ireland EUR 1,437 ₹1,53,217 Pakistan PKR 4,74,354 ₹1,54,535 Bangladesh BDT 2,21,900 ₹1,65,449 Dubai & UAE: Gold lovers, take note! With competitive making charges, UAE remains the bargain haven. Grab gold at roughly ₹15,612 per gram and feel like a savvy shopper.

USA: Uncle Sam’s gold is shining too-$169.70 per gram means 10 grams costs about $1,740. Perfect for those watching the markets while sipping coffee!

Ireland: Emerald Isle sparkle! Gold trades at around €144 per gram, keeping pace with Europe’s trends-because even leprechauns would check the price before hiding their pots!

