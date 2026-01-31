LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gold prices India Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit-pawar Gold prices India Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit-pawar Gold prices India Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit-pawar Gold prices India Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gold prices India Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit-pawar Gold prices India Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit-pawar Gold prices India Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit-pawar Gold prices India Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on January 31, 2026, are driven by global trade tensions, a weak dollar, and domestic demand. Gold gains as a hedge via ETFs and reserves, while silver stays strong on industrial and green energy demand despite minor corrections.

Gold, Silver Prices in India Reflect Global Tensions, Industrial Demand on January 31, 2026
Gold, Silver Prices in India Reflect Global Tensions, Industrial Demand on January 31, 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 31, 2026 08:55:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

The gold and silver prices in India on January 31, 2026, will continue to depend on international market trends and domestic market needs and changing currency exchange rates.

You Might Be Interested In

Indian society values gold and silver as essential elements that people use during festivals and weddings and for their investment needs. The current gold and silver prices show the following information:

Strategic Hedging

The present market movements demonstrate domestic investors using strategic hedging methods to handle the current international market challenges.

You Might Be Interested In

The market values 24K gold at Rs 16,026 per gram because it includes a “risk premium,” which results from both international trade tensions and the U.S. dollar’s drop to four-year low values. 

The present market situation shows that gold ETFs and digital bullion have become the main investment choice for consumers who previously used retail jewelry to drive market changes.

Indian gold reserves have increased to approximately $117.5 billion, which shows that both institutional and retail investors now use precious metals to protect themselves from currency fluctuations and ongoing core inflation.

Industrial Momentum

Silver’s current market price of Rs 335,000 per kilogram does not depend on jewelry needs but instead results from industrial growth in high-tech industries.

The metal achieves a “green premium” because it serves as an essential component for solar energy systems and electric vehicle parts and AI data center operations. The market experienced a technical correction after mid-week price peaks, but ongoing supply deficits, which have persisted for six years, create a stable price base.

Silver prices in Chennai display significant differences because local logistics and silver premiums determine market rates, and the metal serves as both a safe-haven investment and essential industrial material for India’s manufacturing needs.

City-Wise Gold & Silver Rates on January 31, 2026

City Gold (24K) per 10g Gold (22K) per 10g Silver per 1 kg
Delhi Rs 169,340 Rs 155,240 Rs 3,94,900
Mumbai Rs 169,200 Rs 155,100 Rs 395,000
Chennai Rs 176,730 Rs 1,62,000 Rs 405,000
Kolkata Rs 169,200 Rs 155,100 Rs 395,000
Bengaluru Rs 169,200 Rs 155,100 Rs 3,95,000
Hyderabad Rs 169,200 Rs 155,100 Rs 405,000
Pune Rs 169,200 Rs 155,100 Rs 395,000
Ahmedabad Rs 169,240 Rs 155,140 Rs 395,000

Also Read: Precious Metals Rally: Gold Near Rs 2 Lakh, Silver To Hit Rs 5 Lakh In Future, Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 8:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Gold prices Indiahome-hero-pos-8January 31 2026silver rates today

RELATED News

Precious Metals Rally: Gold Near Rs 2 Lakh, Silver To Hit Rs 5 Lakh In Future, Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

AI Film Studio TakeTwo Secures Funding at 100-Crore Valuation in Pre-Seed Round

Union Budget 2026: Is the Market Open on Budget Day? What Investors Need to Know

London Metal Exchange Faces One-Hour Glitch as Copper, Gold, and Silver Prices Plunge

LATEST NEWS

Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal

India Has Been A Cradle Of A Flourishing Civilization: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

TNTET Result 2025 OUT: Check How To Download Scorecard, Link, And Important Details

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol Film Shows Steady Hold But Misses Top 10 Opening Records

‘Is There A Good Time To Visit?’: Elon Musk’s Name Surfaces In Emails With Jeffrey Epstein About The ‘Wildest Party’ In The Caribbean — What To Know

Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show

Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?

Is Donald Trump Offering Iran A Final Chance At Talks? Hopes To ‘Make A Deal’ As Naval Armada Closes In, Iran Pushes Back Says…

Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

QUICK LINKS