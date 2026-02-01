Gold, Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Extend 3% Loss, Silver Fall Over 9% After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2026- Check Latest City-Wise Prices

Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices witnessed sharp selling pressure on Sunday after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament. In a special trading session on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices extended losses by nearly 3 per cent, while silver rates tumbled over 9 per cent amid heavy profit booking and weak global cues. Check the latest city-wise gold and silver prices below.

Gold Rate in India

MCX gold prices were trading at Rs 1,49,100 per 10 grams, down Rs 3,245 or 2.13 percent, while MCX silver slipped Rs 25,218, or 8.64 per cent, to Rs 2,66,707 per kg. The recent drop in gold and silver ETFs largely mirrors the sharp fall in international bullion prices, especially the decline seen in LBMA rates on January 30, 2026. With domestic exchanges open during the Union Budget session, the impact of the global correction has spilled over into ETF trading on February 1, the first working day after the international sell-off.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 24 Carat Gold Price 22K Carat Gold Price 18K Carat Gold Price Chennai 16,255 14,900 12,800 Mumbai 16,058 14,720 12,044 Delhi 16,073 14,735 12,059 Kolkata 16,058 14,720 12,044 Bangalore 16,058 14,720 12,044 Hyderabad 16,058 14,720 12,044 Kerala 16,058 14,720 12,044 Pune 16,058 14,720 12,044 Vadodara 16,063 14,725 12,049 Ahmedabad 16,063 14,725 12,049

