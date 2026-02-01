LIVE TV
Home > Business > Smoking Gets Costlier: Cigarette, Beedi, Pan Masala Prices Set To Jump From Today, February 1 After 40% GST On Tobacco – Check New Per-Stick Prices

Cigarettes are set to become costlier from today, February 1 as the Centre rolls out a new excise duty regime. The move replaces the long-standing GST-plus-compensation cess structure with higher levies. Length-based, per-stick duties will now reshape cigarette pricing across categories.

Cigarette prices to rise from Feb 1 as Centre imposes per-stick excise duty. Photos: X, Freepik.
Cigarette prices to rise from Feb 1 as Centre imposes per-stick excise duty. Photos: X, Freepik.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 1, 2026 14:58:21 IST

Cigarette Prices: An additional excise duty on cigarettes and tobacco products, along with a health cess on pan masala, will come into force from February 1. The new levies will be imposed over and above the highest Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab of 40%, replacing the existing regime of 28% GST plus compensation cess that has been in place since the rollout of GST on July 1, 2017.

Central Excise Act Amended: Per-Stick Duty Introduced for Cigarettes

With effect from February 1, amendments to the Central Excise Act introduce a length-based excise duty structure for cigarettes, with rates ranging from ₹2.05 to ₹8.50 per stick.

The revised structure differentiates between cigarette types based on filter use and length, significantly altering the tax burden across categories.

Cigarette-Wise Additional Excise Duty (Over and Above 40% GST)

Short non-filter cigarettes (up to 65 mm): ₹2.05 per stick

Short filter cigarettes (up to 65 mm): ₹2.10 per stick

Medium-length cigarettes (65–70 mm): ₹3.6 to ₹4 per stick

Long, premium cigarettes (70–75 mm): ₹5.4 per stick

The highest excise duty of ₹8.50 per stick applies only to unusual or non-standard cigarette designs. Most popular and widely sold cigarette brands do not fall under this top slab.

Why Are Cigarettes Getting Costlier?

Under the Health and National Security Cess Act, a cess will be levied on pan masala manufacturing units based on their production capacity.

Despite the new cess, the overall tax incidence on pan masala will remain unchanged at 88%, after factoring in the 40% GST.

Revised Duty Structure for Chewing Tobacco Products

The new framework also specifies excise duty rates for other tobacco products:

Chewing tobacco: 82% excise duty

Jarda-scented tobacco and gutkha: 91% excise duty

Pan masala manufacturers will be required to apply for a new registration under the Health and National Security Cess Law starting February 1.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 2:41 PM IST
