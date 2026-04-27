LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: As per Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs 3.40 crore on day 39 (its sixth Sunday). The collection came from 2,988 shows and marked an approximate 13% jump compared to Saturday’s Rs 3 crore. With this, Ranveer Singh’s sixth weekend total reached Rs 6.40 crore which takes its India net collection to Rs 1,130.59 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 27, 2026 09:31:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its unstoppable run at the box office, even after more than five weeks in theatres. On Day 39, the film witnessed a noticeable jump in collections during its sixth weekend which pushed its India net total past the massive Rs 1,130 crore mark. With intense action, gripping storyline, and a massive star cast Aditya Dhar’s movie sustained audience interest, resulting in the film now inching closer to the Rs 1,800 crore milestone worldwide. 

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39

As per Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs 3.40 crore on day 39 (its sixth Sunday). The collection came from 2,988 shows and marked an approximate 13% jump compared to Saturday’s Rs 3 crore. With this, Ranveer Singh’s sixth weekend total reached Rs 6.40 crore which takes its India net collection to Rs 1,130.59 crore. 

The film’s gross domestic earnings have now climbed to Rs 1,353.27 crore. In the overseas market which pushed the international total to Rs 424.25 crore. As a result, the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 1,777 crore by day 39. 

You Might Be Interested In

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Weekly 

Period

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection (Rs)

Week 1

674.17 crore

Week 2

263.65 crore

Week 3

110.60 crore

Week 4

54.70 crore

Week 5

19.25 crore

Day 37 (6th Friday)

3 crore

Day 38 (6th Saturday)

3.40 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success

Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 112 crore mark on its 10th day. The movie stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Hollywood release Michael, a biopic of Michael Jackson, collected Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday. The Hollywood film features Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller among others.

Also Read: Battleground Season 2 Release Date And Streaming Details: Here’s When And Where Fans Can Watch The Live Action 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Dharbhotth bangla box office collectiondhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box office collectiondhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39michael box office collectionranveer singh

RELATED News

Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

From Season 4 Episode 2: When Will Harold Perrineau’s Horror Show Next Episode Release In India? Release Date Revealed

Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty As Mumbai Court Orders Defreezing Of Bank Accounts In Drugs Probe, Flags NCB Lapse

LATEST NEWS

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Mohini Ekadashi Today on April 27th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Top 5 Remedies to Destroy Sins

Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More

Iran Slams Pakistan As ‘Trump’s Mouthpiece’, Calls It ‘Unfit Mediator’ – Big Rift Emerges As Talks Collapse, Hormuz Crisis Deepens

White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

Delhi Weather Today (27 April 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alert, Heatwave Warning, Thunderstorms Across NCR, Snow Rumours And Forecast Update

Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

Heavy Snowstorm Warning Issued As Powerful Winds Hit Colorado, Wyoming And Western U.S. Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Shocking Jalpaiguri Train Incident: Boy Falls From Moving Coach, Emergency Chain Allegedly Fails To Stop Train, Watch Video

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 26 After KKR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

QUICK LINKS