Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its unstoppable run at the box office, even after more than five weeks in theatres. On Day 39, the film witnessed a noticeable jump in collections during its sixth weekend which pushed its India net total past the massive Rs 1,130 crore mark. With intense action, gripping storyline, and a massive star cast Aditya Dhar’s movie sustained audience interest, resulting in the film now inching closer to the Rs 1,800 crore milestone worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39

As per Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs 3.40 crore on day 39 (its sixth Sunday). The collection came from 2,988 shows and marked an approximate 13% jump compared to Saturday’s Rs 3 crore. With this, Ranveer Singh’s sixth weekend total reached Rs 6.40 crore which takes its India net collection to Rs 1,130.59 crore.

The film’s gross domestic earnings have now climbed to Rs 1,353.27 crore. In the overseas market which pushed the international total to Rs 424.25 crore. As a result, the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 1,777 crore by day 39.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Weekly

Period Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection (Rs) Week 1 674.17 crore Week 2 263.65 crore Week 3 110.60 crore Week 4 54.70 crore Week 5 19.25 crore Day 37 (6th Friday) 3 crore Day 38 (6th Saturday) 3.40 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success

Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 112 crore mark on its 10th day. The movie stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Hollywood release Michael, a biopic of Michael Jackson, collected Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday. The Hollywood film features Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller among others.

Also Read: Battleground Season 2 Release Date And Streaming Details: Here’s When And Where Fans Can Watch The Live Action