LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

In 2025, silver outperformed gold and Bitcoin, driven by industrial demand, supply constraints, and safe-haven appeal. Gold remained steady, Bitcoin struggled, highlighting silver as the standout investment of the year.

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin
Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 28, 2025 12:15:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: The year 2025 turned out to be a great year for gold and silver investors, while Bitcoin enthusiasts were still looking at charts in disbelief. Global uncertainty rose, and money flowed toward safe havens, precious metals, no less, took the limelight. But here’s the plot twist: the market not only favored silver but also made it the king. Silver, for a long time considered the sidekick of gold, delivered fantastic returns and became the most valuable metal in terms of performance, something very few people had foreseen. Gold stayed next and did what it knows best: being a wealth protector, not a surprise. On the other hand, Bitcoin struggled with its claim to the “digital gold” title. Thus, if there is a lesson for investors from 2025, it is this: sometimes the quietest metal makes the loudest money.

You Might Be Interested In

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Silver Outshines Gold And Bitcoin In 2025- A Clear Winner In Investment Returns

Asset 2025 Performance Key Highlights Reason for Performance
Silver +140% Crossed $75/oz globally; futures in India reached ₹2.32 lakh/kg Dual role as precious metal & industrial commodity; strong demand from solar panels & EV industries; supply constraints
Gold +60–80% Briefly crossed $4,500/oz globally; all-time highs in India Safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions, inflation, and central bank & retail buying
Bitcoin -4.5% Hit all-time high earlier, ended year negative Sharp volatility; lost appeal as “digital gold”; investors preferred traditional hedges

In 2025, silver was a little bright light in a large variety of daze, and the experts were attracted to it. The demand for silver was the result of the going up of global supplies, mainly in China, the largest silver consumer and the main place for solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The demand from these flourishing industries made it very hard for investors to overlook silver’s dual nature as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity.

Furthermore, the brilliance went up when Beijing revealed the silver export restrictions that will be effective from January 1, 2026, with companies having to obtain licenses for their overseas shipments. These limitations are going to last until 2027, and they might disrupt global supply chains, thus making silver shine even more.

You Might Be Interested In

This industrial demand, restriction on silver supply, and investor interest combined to transform silver from a mere quiet supporting character into a glamorous one that had over 140% returns in 2025. Silver was so safe, shiny, and high-performing that it simply stole the show.

Who Won In 2025?

Asset 2025 Performance Key Takeaway
Silver Over 140% returns Top-performing asset
Gold 60–80% gains Strong safe-haven demand
Bitcoin Around -4.5% Underperformed amid volatility

Key Takeaway: During the year 2025, silver was not only shining but was also the brightest among all opulent metals! Gold remained the supporting character, and Bitcoin? It was just a victim of its own unreliability. The lesson to be learned is that the quietest metal can sometimes produce the loudest money.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time…

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 12:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin

RELATED News

Meet Jayshree Ullal, Indian Origin CEO Who Tops Hurun Rich List 2025, Surpassing Tech Giants Satya Nadella And Sundar Pichai

Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time High; What’s Next for Investors?

Income Tax Refunds On Hold: Taxpayers Nationwide On Edge- What You Need To Know Before 31 December Deadline

Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

LATEST NEWS

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar Recalls Constant Fights Between Her Parents: ‘Mum Would Hit Me, I Was Forced To Keep…’

‘If God Granted Me A Wish I’d Say Bring Virat Kohli Out Of His Retirement’: Former India Cricketer Urges Star Batter To Return To Test Cricket

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

Furious Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Defeat Against Vladislav Artemiev In World Rapid And Blitz Championships | WATCH

Aravalli Row Reaches Top Court As Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing On 29 December

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI’s Plea Challenging Suspension Of Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s Life Sentence On Dec 29

Ryan Rickelton’s Six Helps Fan Earn Massive Sum During SA20 Match; Check The Amount Of Money In INR

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won
Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won
Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won
Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

QUICK LINKS