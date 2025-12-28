Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

In 2025, silver was a little bright light in a large variety of daze, and the experts were attracted to it. The demand for silver was the result of the going up of global supplies, mainly in China, the largest silver consumer and the main place for solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The demand from these flourishing industries made it very hard for investors to overlook silver’s dual nature as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity.

Furthermore, the brilliance went up when Beijing revealed the silver export restrictions that will be effective from January 1, 2026, with companies having to obtain licenses for their overseas shipments. These limitations are going to last until 2027, and they might disrupt global supply chains, thus making silver shine even more.

This industrial demand, restriction on silver supply, and investor interest combined to transform silver from a mere quiet supporting character into a glamorous one that had over 140% returns in 2025. Silver was so safe, shiny, and high-performing that it simply stole the show.

Who Won In 2025?

Asset 2025 Performance Key Takeaway Silver Over 140% returns Top-performing asset Gold 60–80% gains Strong safe-haven demand Bitcoin Around -4.5% Underperformed amid volatility