LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 01:29:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in talent agency Excel Sports Management at a valuation of about $1 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Goldman's asset management division is in late-stage talks to buy a controlling stake in the agency that represents Tiger Woods, Caitlin Clark and Derek Jeter, the report added. The deal could be announced as soon as next week. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Excel Sports did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Dealmaking rebounded in the third quarter of 2025 as boardrooms looked past uncertainties arising from trade policy changes and addressed the pent-up demand in mergers and acquisitions through big-ticket purchases. Global megadeals hit $1.26 trillion during the July-September quarter, up 40% from a year earlier, marking the second-largest third-quarter total on record, according to Dealogic data. Sports has traditionally been a lucrative sector for banks, with deals in the space often outperforming general market metrics. Goldman Sachs launched a global sports franchise unit within its investment banking division in 2023 to connect clients with investment opportunities in sports teams, stadiums and leagues, while also providing sports-financing services. Major U.S. banks such as peer JPMorgan Chase have also stepped up their foray into the sports sector primarily to tap into the booming financial ecosystem surrounding professional sports. New York City-based Excel Sports Management, founded in 2002 by Jeff Schwartz, is a full-service sports management and marketing agency that represents talents across basketball, baseball, golf and football. Apart from New York, Excel also has offices in cities such as Los Angeles and London. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shreya Biswas)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Google backs US gas power plant with carbon capture for Midwest data centers

US sanctions Russian oil majors over Ukraine, prompting jitters in India and China

Starbucks workers union to begin voting on strike amid stalled contract talks

Honeywell lifts 2025 profit outlook despite Solstice spinoff, shares rise

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

LATEST NEWS

Top 10 Government Jobs in India 2025 with Highest Starting Salaries- #3 Will Shock You

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

Amazon loses second vice president in devices division this month

US President Trump Pardons Binance Founder, Ending Legal Battle For Crypto Giant

Future service dog “Ovi” meets his NHL legend namesake

Apple loses landmark UK lawsuit over app store commissions

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Prabhas’ Birthday Surprise: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Releases First Audio Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Spirit’

UEFA Europa League Top Scorers

EUROPEAN COUNCIL COMMITS TO ADDRESS UKRAINE'S PRESSING FINANCIAL NEEDS FOR 2026-2027 – DRAFT CONCLUSION DOCUMENT BACKED BY BELGIUM

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports
Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports
Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports
Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

QUICK LINKS