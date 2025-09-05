LIVE TV
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 5, 2025 15:34:19 IST

The central government is said to be in the process of developing a relief package to help Indian exporters who have been affected negatively by the high tariffs of 50 per cent imposed on Indian products by United States President Donald Trump. In an India Today news piece, which quotes sources, this action is in reaction to the mounting apprehensions on the part of various export-driven industries that have been finding it difficult to remain competitive in the global economy as a result of the abrupt and drastic rise in the duties levied by the US.

The relief will offer short-term assistance to exporters with diminished demand, decreased margins, and poor international trade relationships. The government is in the midst of deliberations to evaluate the magnitude of the impact and develop effective schemes to reduce the financial strain on Indian businesses. The first goal is to maintain continuity of trade, safeguard employment, and stabilize major industries that play a significant role in the Indian export economy.

Sectors Likely to Receive Support

The discussions are focused on formulating schemes to assist the worst-hit sectors, which include:

  • Apparel and textiles
  • Gems and jewellery
  • Agricultural exports
  • Chemicals
  • Engineering products
  • Footwear
  • Marine exports
  • Leather industry

These sectors constitute a major share of India’s export economy.

Nature Of The Relief Package

Short-term schemes that will assist exporters in managing cash flow issues are likely to be included in the planned relief package. Special attention will be paid to assisting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which are experiencing severe economic pressure.

Many of these small enterprises are suffering due to delays in payments by foreign customers, making it difficult for them to manage daily business operations. To help them access working capital and ensure their businesses continue to run efficiently, as well as to save jobs in these sectors- the government intends to offer assistance to support them through this difficult time.

Key Measures Under Consideration

The government is considering taking some crucial measures to assist exporters during this difficult period. One of the ideas is to offer credit lines, which means providing exporters with money so they can continue to operate their businesses daily, even if they are experiencing financial problems.

Another important step is to work on preventing job losses. A large number of individuals employed in the affected industries are small-town residents and rural dwellers. The government wants to ensure that these workers maintain their employment and support their families as the industries resume normal operations.

(More Updates To Come)

(With Inputs From Other Media Reports)

