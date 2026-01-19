Green Energy Seva Records Profound Growth in Solar EPC and Franchise Operations Across India

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Green Energy Seva, one of India’s fastest-growing solar EPC and franchise networks, has reported strong growth across its solar project execution and franchise partner ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a key enabler in the country’s renewable energy transition.

The company has witnessed significant traction across residential, commercial, and semi-urban markets, driven by rising solar adoption, favourable policy support, and increasing interest from entrepreneurs seeking structured entry into the clean energy sector. Green Energy Seva’s integrated model—combining EPC execution, CRM-driven project management, franchise enablement, and technical training—has enabled faster project turnaround times and improved execution quality across its network.

Over the recent period, the company expanded its franchise footprint, onboarded new solar entrepreneurs, and strengthened its end-to-end delivery capabilities, from lead generation and system design to commissioning, net metering, and subsidy support. Its proprietary solar CRM platform has also seen increased adoption, helping partners streamline quotations, track EPC milestones, and monitor project analytics in real time.

Commenting on the growth, Ms Shaipa Shah, Director, said that it remains focused on building a scalable, technology-led solar ecosystem that not only accelerates clean energy deployment but also creates sustainable livelihoods for local entrepreneurs, engineers, and installers.

“With a strong pipeline of projects and an expanding national presence, Green Energy Seva plans to further deepen its franchise network, enhance its digital infrastructure, and continue supporting India’s transition toward affordable and decentralised solar power,” added Ms Reeta Gupta, Director.

Green Energy Seva is an integrated solar solutions company and one of India’s fastest-growing solar EPC and franchise networks. It specialises in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), solar CRM technology, franchise enablement, and clean energy training, supporting both individuals and businesses in launching and scaling trusted solar ventures.

In the green solar segment, the company offers end-to-end solar EPC and franchise solutions designed to accelerate rooftop and distributed solar adoption across residential, commercial, and semi-urban markets. Its integrated model combines project engineering, procurement, construction, net-metering and subsidy assistance with a proprietary solar CRM platform that enables quotation management, EPC tracking, and real-time project analytics. Through structured franchise support, verified leads, branding, and technical training, the company empowers local entrepreneurs and installers to deliver reliable, high-quality solar systems at scale.

Complementing its solar portfolio, the company has also built a distribution-led green fuel business focused on doorstep and localised fuel delivery through mobile fuel dispensing units, mini fuel pumps, fuel bowsers, and Fuel Dispensing Points (FDPs). The model enables entrepreneurs to establish scalable fuel supply operations catering to industrial, infrastructure, agricultural, logistics, and residential demand, particularly in underserved and remote regions. Designed to improve efficiency, safety, and transparency in fuel distribution, the green fuel vertical emphasises regulated delivery, reduced spillage, employment generation, and structured operational support for partners

The company provides end-to-end support across the solar value chain—from lead generation and system design to project execution and commissioning—empowering solar entrepreneurs with verified leads, digital tools, branding, and operational systems. Its technology-driven approach helps partners improve efficiency, transparency, and execution reliability.

Green Energy Seva’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of clean and affordable solar energy across India by empowering local entrepreneurs, engineers, and installers with modern digital tools, execution support, and structured business frameworks. It believes in building not just sustainable power solutions, but also sustainable livelihoods.

Its vision is to enable a future where every rooftop in India harnesses solar energy, and every city is supported by thriving solar franchise partners delivering high-quality, reliable systems through a strong national network.

Guided by the values of trust, innovation, sustainability, and community, Green Energy Seva continues to focus on transparency in operations, technology-led improvement, eco-friendly growth, and entrepreneurial empowerment.

