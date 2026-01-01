LIVE TV
Home > Business > GST Collections Jump 6.1% In December 2025; Revenue Hits ₹1.75 Lakh Crore

India’s GST collections rose strongly in December 2025, highlighting improved compliance, economic momentum, and the impact of recent GST rationalisation and policy reforms led by the GST Council.

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: January 1, 2026 16:18:45 IST

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in December 2025 rose 6.1% to about ₹1.75 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.64 lakh crore in the same month last year, according to official data released on 1 January 2026. Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) collections increased, while Integrated GST (IGST) saw a slight decline year-on-year.

So far in 2025-26 (April–December), gross GST collections rose 8.6% to about ₹16.5 lakh crore, compared with ₹15.2 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal. In this case, all components, CGST, SGST, and IGST, showed growth, reflecting stronger economic activity and improved compliance.

Milestones in GST: Record Collections and Growth

The GST system achieved a significant milestone in 2024-25, with a record gross collection of ₹22.08 lakh crore, up 9.4% from the previous year. The average monthly GST collection stood at ₹1.84 lakh crore, the highest since GST was launched in 2017. Collections have steadily increased over the years, rising from ₹11.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 to ₹20.18 lakh crore in 2023-24.

GST Council: Guiding Policy and Simplification

The GST Council, established under the Constitution and chaired by the Union Finance Minister, has played a key role in shaping GST policy. Since its formation in 2016, the Council has held 55 meetings, making decisions to simplify the system and make it more business-friendly.

Next-Generation GST Rationalisation

On 3 September 2025, the GST Council implemented sweeping changes under the next-generation GST rationalisation, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement. The structure was simplified from four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) to two main rates, 5% (merit rate) and 18% (standard rate), along with a 40% special rate for sin/luxury goods. These changes, effective from 22 September 2025 (first day of Navratri), aim to reduce tax burden while stimulating economic growth.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 4:17 PM IST
