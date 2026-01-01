GST Collections Jump 6.1% In December 2025; Revenue Hits ₹1.75 Lakh Crore

December 2025 GST Collections Show Strong Growth

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in December 2025 rose 6.1% to about ₹1.75 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.64 lakh crore in the same month last year, according to official data released on 1 January 2026. Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) collections increased, while Integrated GST (IGST) saw a slight decline year-on-year.

So far in 2025-26 (April–December), gross GST collections rose 8.6% to about ₹16.5 lakh crore, compared with ₹15.2 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal. In this case, all components, CGST, SGST, and IGST, showed growth, reflecting stronger economic activity and improved compliance.

Milestones in GST: Record Collections and Growth

The GST system achieved a significant milestone in 2024-25, with a record gross collection of ₹22.08 lakh crore, up 9.4% from the previous year. The average monthly GST collection stood at ₹1.84 lakh crore, the highest since GST was launched in 2017. Collections have steadily increased over the years, rising from ₹11.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 to ₹20.18 lakh crore in 2023-24.

GST Council: Guiding Policy and Simplification

The GST Council, established under the Constitution and chaired by the Union Finance Minister, has played a key role in shaping GST policy. Since its formation in 2016, the Council has held 55 meetings, making decisions to simplify the system and make it more business-friendly.

Next-Generation GST Rationalisation

On 3 September 2025, the GST Council implemented sweeping changes under the next-generation GST rationalisation, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement. The structure was simplified from four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) to two main rates, 5% (merit rate) and 18% (standard rate), along with a 40% special rate for sin/luxury goods. These changes, effective from 22 September 2025 (first day of Navratri), aim to reduce tax burden while stimulating economic growth.

