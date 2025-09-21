LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report

GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report

GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 09:15:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): While the government has estimated an annual revenue loss of about Rs 480 billion, due to the reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on various products, a recent report by Systematix Research has pegged the figure much higher, at nearly Rs 1.2 trillion.

The report highlighted that lower tax revenues may squeeze the government’s capacity for capital expenditure. A slowdown in public infrastructure spending would have a direct bearing on the banking sector by limiting demand for project and infra credit. “A huge revenue loss could constrain government’s capital expenditure spend, squeezing the credit demand from the infrastructure sector,” the report stated.

Indian exporters currently face double tariffs of 25 per cent plus 25 per cent, which could weaken competitiveness and, over time, weigh on the country’s trade flows. The report cautions that if exports were to decline meaningfully, the slowdown could trickle down to banks through reduced credit demand.

Meanwhile, the report pointed out challenges banks are already facing from interest rate changes. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points between February and June 2025. With banks required to pass on these changes quickly, their Net Interest Margins (NIMs) have come under pressure. While margins are expected to stabilize by the third quarter of FY26, further rate cuts could lead to another round of stress.

Systematix Research also flagged rising concerns in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Although banks have not yet experienced fresh stress, cash flow challenges in this segment could eventually impact repayment capacity. The report noted that “any rise in stress in the MSME sector could adversely impact the revenue and profitability of the banking sector.”

Looking ahead, the transition to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework could further impact banks’ bottom lines. At present, lenders follow RBI’s existing asset classification rules, but they have begun submitting trial accounts based on ECL. The report underlined that while the RBI has not yet issued a timeline, the eventual rollout of ECL will likely carry some initial costs for banks’ profitability. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bank-slowdownbanking-sectorgst-cutsindian economymsme-sectorrevenue-loss

RELATED News

TapstartX Partners with Ideabaaz to Curate High-Impact Startups for India's Largest Fundraising Reality Show on Z TV
On PM Modi's birthday RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center organized the "Namo Amrit Maha Arogya Camp" in Gujarat
Prismoline Onboards New Leadership as It Eyes Pan-India Expansion
8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Fitment Factor, Calculations And Timeline
US' H-1B fee move can have ripple effects on American innovation system, will impact Indian tech companies: Nasscom

LATEST NEWS

US wants oversight of Pak defence budgets, seeks more accountability
Zubeen Garg's wife makes emotional plea for "peace", defends manager against FIRs
What Happened To Shah Rukh Khan? Bollywood Superstar’s New Pics Looking Old And Frail From KING Set Get Leaked
GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report
"Our full focus is on AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers": India national team head coach Khalid Jamil
Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened
Chaos At SFO: Emirates Flight To India Delayed By Three Hours As Passengers Bailed Last-Minute Over Donald Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike- Watch!
If govts ignore aspirations of youth, risk triggering movements against them: KTR
IDF: More than 100 terrorist targets in Gaza destroyed
Mortal remains of Zubeen Garg taken to his residence from Guwahati airport
GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report
GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report
GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report
GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report

QUICK LINKS