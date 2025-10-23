Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

New Delhi [India], October 17: In today’s fast-evolving urban lifestyle, kitchens are no longer hidden behind closed doors. They have transformed into the heart of the home, a space where cooking meets conversation, and where boundaries between living and dining blur. As city living embraces compact and integrated spaces, Hafele introduces an innovation that is set to redefine kitchen aesthetics and utility, the Profin Range of Aluminium Profiles.

At the forefront of Hafele Profin range is Stack Modular Shelving, a bold departure from conventional cabinetry. This emerging concept celebrates open shelving as a design statement, transforming kitchens into curated living galleries. Enclosed storage gives way to open spaces that double as display stages, showcasing exquisite kitchenware, artful décor, or personal treasures, turning everyday storage into an expression of style.

Hafele’s Stack Modular Shelving profiles are precision-engineered masterpieces, marrying elegance with robust functionality. Crafted with advanced technology and flawless finishes, these profiles promise not only strength and stability but also seamless integration with any living concept. Whether used for floor-standing shelves, wall-mounted units, or even coffee tables, Stack Modular Shelving blends practicality with a design-forward sensibility that elevates the entire room.

The Profin Range comes in a palette of six contemporary finishes: Silver, Graphite, Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Bronze, and Matt Black. Whether enhancing the sleek drama of a dark kitchen or adding a metallic flourish to a neutral scheme, these finishes turn profiles into design highlights. Used in contrast, they become striking embellishments that transform shelving into a visual focal point, enhancing both function and décor.

The Stack Modular Shelving range isn’t just about profiles, it’s about creating an experience. With this Profin Range, Hafele reimagines kitchen living, making every home a canvas for creativity.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

