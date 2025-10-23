LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 23, 2025 16:14:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

New Delhi [India], October 17: In today’s fast-evolving urban lifestyle, kitchens are no longer hidden behind closed doors. They have transformed into the heart of the home, a space where cooking meets conversation, and where boundaries between living and dining blur. As city living embraces compact and integrated spaces, Hafele introduces an innovation that is set to redefine kitchen aesthetics and utility, the Profin Range of Aluminium Profiles.

At the forefront of Hafele Profin range is Stack Modular Shelving, a bold departure from conventional cabinetry. This emerging concept celebrates open shelving as a design statement, transforming kitchens into curated living galleries. Enclosed storage gives way to open spaces that double as display stages, showcasing exquisite kitchenware, artful décor, or personal treasures, turning everyday storage into an expression of style.

Hafele’s Stack Modular Shelving profiles are precision-engineered masterpieces, marrying elegance with robust functionality. Crafted with advanced technology and flawless finishes, these profiles promise not only strength and stability but also seamless integration with any living concept. Whether used for floor-standing shelves, wall-mounted units, or even coffee tables, Stack Modular Shelving blends practicality with a design-forward sensibility that elevates the entire room.

The Profin Range comes in a palette of six contemporary finishes: Silver, Graphite, Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Bronze, and Matt Black. Whether enhancing the sleek drama of a dark kitchen or adding a metallic flourish to a neutral scheme, these finishes turn profiles into design highlights. Used in contrast, they become striking embellishments that transform shelving into a visual focal point, enhancing both function and décor.

The Stack Modular Shelving range isn’t just about profiles, it’s about creating an experience. With this Profin Range, Hafele reimagines kitchen living, making every home a canvas for creativity.

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667, or Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 31): Kolkata Thunderbolts celebrate Diwali with 3–1 win over Hyderabad Black Hawks

Trump sanctions Russian oil majors, prompting oil price rise and India jitters

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3–1 win over Calicut Heroes

Mandarin-speaking ex-White House aide named Boeing China president

LATEST NEWS

IBM shares fall as cloud slowdown triggers investor anxiety

Earth Faces Potential Threat From Mysterious Alien Object 3I/ATLAS? Harvard Scientist Claims…

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Did Prabhas Bulk Up For Bahubali By Eating 20 Eggs Every Single Day? Truth Behind His ‘Frustrating’ Diet Finally Revealed

UPDATE 1-Lazard's third-quarter profit rises on resurgence in dealmaking

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

FRENCH CIVIL COURT: TOTALENERGIES COULD BE FINED 10 THOUSAND EUROS PER DAY FOR EACH DAY IT DOES NOT REMOVE SUCH STATEMENTS, FOR 180 DAYS MAXIMUM

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving
Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving
Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving
Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

QUICK LINKS