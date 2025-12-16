LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player
LIVE TV
Home > Business > HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

HDFC Bank receives RBI approval for group entities to hold up to 9.50% stake in IndusInd Bank. Compliance, monitoring, and aggregate limits ensure adherence to regulatory norms, with shares trading at Rs 995.

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank
HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 16, 2025 09:41:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval For Group Entities

HDFC Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow its group entities to collectively hold up to 9.50 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank, the bank informed the stock exchange in a filing.

Entities Covered And Aggregate Holding

The bank stated that RBI granted permission to HDFC Bank, which is the promoter and sponsor of several group entities, to acquire an “aggregate holding” of up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank. These group entities include HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Pension Fund Management Limited and HDFC Securities Limited.

Validity And Compliance With RBI Directions

The approval given by the central bank will remain valid for a period of one year, starting from the date of the RBI’s letter, until December 14, 2026. HDFC Bank clarified that the approval is linked to rules issued by the RBI under the “Commercial Banks – Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights” Directions, 2025. The term “aggregate holding” includes shares held directly and indirectly by all promoter group entities.

Monitoring And Regulatory Adherence

The bank explained that it does not intend to make a direct investment in IndusInd Bank, but the combined holding of its group entities is likely to cross the earlier limit of 5 per cent. The RBI’s approval allows HDFC Bank’s group companies to continue investments within the 9.50 per cent limit, and the bank will closely monitor holdings to remain compliant.

Current Share Price: The share of HDFC Bank is trading at Rs 995 on the National Stock Exchange.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 9:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: banking sector newsDecember 2025 marketHDFC Bank newsHDFC group entitiesIndian banking newsIndusInd Bank stakeRBI approval HDFCregulatory compliance banksstock market update

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Stock Market Today: Markets On Edge, Dalaal Street Slips Under Pressure, Sensex And Nifty Open In The Red

KSH International IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know Before Bidding Big On It

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Elon Musk Creates History: Becomes First Person Ever With $600 Billion Net Worth, Inches Closer To Trillionaire Status

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (16.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (16.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

IPL 2026 Dates Announced: Season Starts March 26, Final On May 31

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

India Exposes Pakistan At UN, Flags Military Takeover Of The Country, ‘Jailed Imran Khan, Gave Life-Time Immunity To Asim Munir’

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

Mathura Fog Horror: 4 Dead, 25 Injured As 7 Buses, 3 Cars Collide In Massive Pile-Up On Yamuna Expressway

BCCI Introduces Salary Cap For Overseas Stars In IPL 2026 Auction, Read To Know More

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank
HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank
HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank
HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

QUICK LINKS