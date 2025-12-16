Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Good Morning Readers, Here are the stocks in focus today!

Indian equities look set for a cautious start on Tuesday, and yes, the mood still feels a bit jittery. As of 7:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were pointing to a weak opening, down 74 points at 26,035; by 8:27 AM, the tone softened slightly, with futures trading at 26,028, still lower by 56 points, are the bears loosening their grip or just catching their breath?

This marks the second trading day of the week, which began on a shaky note as markets opened in the red on Monday and slipped further as the session progressed, before staging a modest recovery to end largely flat. Global cues aren’t offering much comfort either, with Asian markets firmly in the red, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan all trading lower, while overnight, Wall Street also cooled off as investors booked profits in AI-heavy stocks.

Will global nerves continue to weigh, or can domestic cues spark a turnaround today?