LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets eye a cautious start amid weak global cues. Banking, pharma, realty, IT and renewable stocks remain in focus, driven by deals, orders, regulatory updates and leadership changes.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 16, 2025 08:46:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Good Morning Readers, Here are the stocks in focus today!

 Indian equities look set for a cautious start on Tuesday, and yes, the mood still feels a bit jittery. As of 7:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were pointing to a weak opening, down 74 points at 26,035; by 8:27 AM, the tone softened slightly, with futures trading at 26,028, still lower by 56 points, are the bears loosening their grip or just catching their breath?

This marks the second trading day of the week, which began on a shaky note as markets opened in the red on Monday and slipped further as the session progressed, before staging a modest recovery to end largely flat. Global cues aren’t offering much comfort either, with Asian markets firmly in the red, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan all trading lower, while overnight, Wall Street also cooled off as investors booked profits in AI-heavy stocks.

Will global nerves continue to weigh, or can domestic cues spark a turnaround today?

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

  • State Bank of India (SBI): To sign a €150 million line of credit with KfW for climate-friendly energy projects; Ravi Ranjan appointed as Managing Director. Also launched YONO 2.0 to take on UPI majors.

  • Can Fin Homes: Board approved reappointment of Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD & CEO for two years from March 18, 2026; interim dividend of ₹7 per share declared.

  • RBL Bank: CFO Buvanesh Tharashankar has resigned.

  • Bandhan Bank: Stock remains in F&O ban.

  • Geojit Financial Services (Bulk Deal): BNP Paribas sold 14.6% stake; ICICI Prudential Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, Equity Intelligence India and promoter George John picked up shares.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Senores Pharmaceuticals: Approved acquisition of 100% stake in Apnar Pharma in two tranches.

  • Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA accepted NDA resubmission for CUTX-101; new PDUFA date set for January 14, 2026.

  • Biocon: Launched liraglutide in the Netherlands, entering the diabetes and obesity market.

  • Panacea Biotec: Vinod Goel appointed Group CFO following resignation of Devender Gupta.

  • Corona Remedies (Bulk Deal): Invesco Mutual Fund acquired a 2.7% stake.

Real Estate & Construction

  • Arvind SmartSpaces: Acquired a residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru; revenue potential of ₹550 crore.

  • Atlantaa: Registered redevelopment agreement for a Mumbai project with GDV of ₹500 crore.

  • B L Kashyap and Sons: Bagged a ₹615.69 crore order from Sattva CKC.

  • EIH: Signed management agreement for a 25-key luxury resort at Makaibari Tea Estate, Darjeeling.

IT & Technology

  • HCL Technologies: Expanded digital transformation partnership with Aurobay Technologies across Sweden and China.

  • Intellect Design Arena: Partnered with 35 Canadian credit unions managing over $13 billion in assets.

  • Newgen Software Technologies: Received a ₹16.53 crore order for a digital lending platform.

Energy & Renewables

  • Ion Exchange India: Secured contracts worth ~₹205 crore from Rayzon Energy and Inox Solar.

  • Solex Energy: Signed a non-binding MoU with Malaysia-based TT Vision Holdings Berhad for solar manufacturing automation.

Media & Entertainment

  • Zee Media Corporation: Pre-institution mediation initiated against the company in Kolkata.

  • Westlife Foodworld: Shardul Doshi appointed CFO.

Hospitality & Travel

  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed an 80-room Lemon Tree Hotel in Bandipur, Nepal.

  • IndiGo: DGCA-appointed panel visited headquarters to probe recent operational disruptions.

Logistics & Telecom

  • Delhivery: Launched on-demand intracity shipping via Delhivery Direct in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

  • MTNL: Board approved sale of Mumbai residential property to NABARD for ₹350.72 crore.

Infrastructure

  • KNR Constructions: Received a tax demand order of ₹72 crore for AY 2007–08.

Manufacturing

  • Sterling Tools: CFO Pankaj Gupta to step down effective December 31.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Indian Rupee Slides Toward 91 as FPI Outflows And Trade Risks Intensify….
First published on: Dec 16, 2025 8:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

KSH International IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know Before Bidding Big On It

Elon Musk Creates History: Becomes First Person Ever With $600 Billion Net Worth, Inches Closer To Trillionaire Status

Indian Rupee Slides Toward 91 as FPI Outflows And Trade Risks Intensify

How Much Will DA Increase In 2026? Check Expected Hike, Salary Impact And Pay Commission Timeline

Elitecon International Share Price Soars: Sixth Upper Circuit On $97.35M UAE Export Deal and Stellar Q2 Performance

LATEST NEWS

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Mathura Fog Horror: 4 Dead, 25 Injured As 7 Buses, 3 Cars Collide In Massive Pile-Up On Yamuna Expressway

BCCI Introduces Salary Cap For Overseas Stars In IPL 2026 Auction, Read To Know More

Donald Trump Declares Fentanyl As A ‘Weapon Of Mass Destruction’: What It Means, All About The Drug And Why Is It So Dangerous?

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Conduct The Indian Premier League Mini Auction?

Private Plane Crashes Near Toluca Airport In Central Mexico, Kills 7 People

‘Closer To A Chemical Weapon Than A Narcotic’: Donald Trump Designates ‘Fentanyl’ As A Weapon Of Mass Destruction; Orders Federal Crackdown On Cartels

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Aka Kanwar Digvijay Singh Shot Dead As Gunmen Open Fire Mid-Tournament

Russia Says Ukrainian Attempted Underwater Drone Attack On Black Sea Fleet FAILED

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Icon Arrives In Jamnagar; Anant Ambani To Host Argentine Star At Vantara

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

QUICK LINKS