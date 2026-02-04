Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Share Price Plunges 8% as Market Reacts to AMCA Exclusion

HAL Share Price Tumbles 8% on AMCA Setback: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Feels the Heat

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares took investors on a rollercoaster ride on Wednesday, showing a decrease of 8%, which brought the stock price down to ₹4,100.15 after the announcement that the defence company had been excluded from the India Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The stock opened at ₹4,220, representing a decline from Tuesday’s closing price of ₹4,470, and then descended to an intraday minimum of ₹4,100.15. HAL enthusiasts and market watchers alike are asking whether the current situation represents a brief market disturbance or a market scenario that could result in major problems. The company has missed an essential defence project, creating a cautious market situation, but investors remain active as they watch to see if HAL will restore its value in upcoming trading sessions.

Why Is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Share Price Falling?

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) company faced a major setback when it lost its opportunity to participate in India’s development of the fifth-generation stealth fighter through the AMCA programme, marking the first time a public sector unit has been excluded from a defence project of such national importance.

The company lost its status as the top candidate because of this, which will result in financial losses beyond its upcoming cash stream from business operations. The market has developed into a competitive space where Tata Advanced Systems, Adani Defence and Aerospace, L&T with BEL, Goodluck India with BrahMos, and Bharat Forge with BEML and Data Patterns are now active. Market observers question whether HAL will recover its former strength or whether the AMCA rejection has damaged trust in India’s most famous aircraft manufacturing company.

AMCA Programme Spurs Competition, HAL Watches Closely

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has thrown open the AMCA programme with an Expression of Interest (EOI), following the Defence Ministry’s roadmap to fast-track India’s stealth fighter ambitions. The shortlisted companies must establish their manufacturing operations while finishing their prototype development, conducting flight tests, and obtaining certification within the next eight years.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has historically been the leading contender but now observes the competition between private companies and other public sector units. The countdown has begun, and both investors and defense enthusiasts watch their screens to see which company will become India’s next-generation combat aircraft champion.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Technical Share Price Analysis: Support, Resistance, and Momentum Insights

Recent Performance: HAL shares fell over 10% in the past five sessions and 7% in a month; down 7.23% in six months and 4.27% YTD. Delivered 731% returns in five years.

Current Trading Range: Trading around ₹4,235 in a retracement phase within a long-term uptrend (Hitesh Tailor, Choice Broking).

Weekly Chart Analysis: Oscillating sideways between ₹4,000–₹4,500; 50-week EMA resistance at ₹4,450–4,550; 100-week EMA support at ₹4,100.

Momentum & RSI: RSI at 39.87 indicates short-term downside bias with subdued momentum.

Bullish Signal: Traders should watch for a decisive breakout above ₹4,500 on healthy volume to confirm a bullish trend.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 52-Week Price Range: Highs and Lows

Metric Price (₹) Date 52-Week High 5,166 May 16, 2025 52-Week Low 3,045 March 3, 2025

(With Inputs)

Also Read: TCS Share Price Slides Below ₹3,050 Today: Anthropic AI Fears and Nasdaq Drop