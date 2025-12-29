Hindustan Copper Share Price Hits Record High: What’s Driving The December Surge?

Hindustan Copper Share Price: Hindustan Copper is shining this December like a star! Within a period of six trading days only, the stock price has increased over 30%, causing investors to check their calculators. On last Friday, it reached a new all-time high at ₹480.45, with a single day’s increase of 8.9%, closing at ₹475.45.

What is the reason for this copper mania?

Rising global copper prices and favorable macroeconomic trends have created a strong attraction among traders and investors. Whether you are observing cautiously from the sidelines or are prepared to enter the market, one thing is certain: Dalal Street is full of activity, and copper hype is everywhere.

Will you be the one catching it?

Market Dynamics Of Hindustan Copper Share Price: Copper’s on a Roll!