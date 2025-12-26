Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25: Holani Consultants Private Limited has achieved an unprecedented milestone in India’s SME capital markets by structuring and executing the most subscribed SME Initial Public Offering of all time. The IPO of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited garnered bids worth over ₹25,308 crore, with an extraordinary oversubscription of 918.09 times.

As the merchant banker for this landmark transaction, Holani Consultants demonstrated exceptional market positioning and execution capabilities, reflecting the firm’s expertise in creating investor confidence and structuring successful capital market transactions.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, stated:

“This unprecedented response underscores our commitment to excellence in SME capital market transactions and the trust that investors place in our structuring capabilities. We are grateful to all investors, intermediaries, and stakeholders whose collective confidence in our execution made this historic success possible.”

Anchor Investor Participation

Holani Consultants successfully secured strong anchor investor participation from prominent institutions, including:

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited

SB Opportunities Fund

Saint Capital Fund

Meru Investment Fund PCC

Mint Focused Growth Fund PCC

Holani Venture Capital Fund

A Landmark Moment for Holani Consultants & the SME Markets

₹25,308+ Crore Procurement

918 Times Oversubscription

Thank you to investors for their extraordinary confidence.

Subscription Breakdown

(Excluding Anchor Portion)

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 256.24 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1,612.65 times

Individual Investors (Retail): 1,137.92 times

Total Oversubscription: 918.09 times

Total Bids Received: ₹25,308.16 crore

This record-breaking achievement reinforces Holani Consultants’ position as a leading merchant banker in India’s SME ecosystem, demonstrating the firm’s ability to structure compelling investment opportunities and execute complex capital market transactions.

To date, Holani Consultants has successfully assisted 21 companies in their fundraising journeys, raising more than ₹1,500 crores through equity markets. This includes:

2 Mainboard IPOs

16 SME IPOs listed on BSE and NSE SME platforms

2 Private Placements

1 Rights Issue

About Holani Consultants

Holani Consultants Private Limited is a SEBI-registered Category 1 Merchant Banker based in Jaipur. Licensed in 2018, the firm is actively engaged in valuations, SME IPO structuring and execution, and other corporate action services. Holani Consultants has established itself as a trusted advisor in India’s capital markets with a strong track record of successful transactions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.holaniconsultants.co.in/

