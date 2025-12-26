LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 26, 2025 19:16:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25: Holani Consultants Private Limited has achieved an unprecedented milestone in India’s SME capital markets by structuring and executing the most subscribed SME Initial Public Offering of all time. The IPO of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited garnered bids worth over ₹25,308 crore, with an extraordinary oversubscription of 918.09 times.

As the merchant banker for this landmark transaction, Holani Consultants demonstrated exceptional market positioning and execution capabilities, reflecting the firm’s expertise in creating investor confidence and structuring successful capital market transactions.

You Might Be Interested In

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, stated:

“This unprecedented response underscores our commitment to excellence in SME capital market transactions and the trust that investors place in our structuring capabilities. We are grateful to all investors, intermediaries, and stakeholders whose collective confidence in our execution made this historic success possible.”

Anchor Investor Participation

Holani Consultants successfully secured strong anchor investor participation from prominent institutions, including:

  • Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

  • Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited

  • SB Opportunities Fund

  • Saint Capital Fund

  • Meru Investment Fund PCC

  • Mint Focused Growth Fund PCC

  • Holani Venture Capital Fund

A Landmark Moment for Holani Consultants & the SME Markets

  • ₹25,308+ Crore Procurement

  • 918 Times Oversubscription

Thank you to investors for their extraordinary confidence.

Subscription Breakdown

(Excluding Anchor Portion)

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 256.24 times

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1,612.65 times

  • Individual Investors (Retail): 1,137.92 times

Total Oversubscription: 918.09 times
Total Bids Received: ₹25,308.16 crore

This record-breaking achievement reinforces Holani Consultants’ position as a leading merchant banker in India’s SME ecosystem, demonstrating the firm’s ability to structure compelling investment opportunities and execute complex capital market transactions.

To date, Holani Consultants has successfully assisted 21 companies in their fundraising journeys, raising more than ₹1,500 crores through equity markets. This includes:

  • 2 Mainboard IPOs

  • 16 SME IPOs listed on BSE and NSE SME platforms

  • 2 Private Placements

  • 1 Rights Issue

About Holani Consultants

Holani Consultants Private Limited is a SEBI-registered Category 1 Merchant Banker based in Jaipur. Licensed in 2018, the firm is actively engaged in valuations, SME IPO structuring and execution, and other corporate action services. Holani Consultants has established itself as a trusted advisor in India’s capital markets with a strong track record of successful transactions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.holaniconsultants.co.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 7:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

NAR-INDIA Reinforces Its Leadership as a leading Real Estate Association in 2025

Medical Breakthrough: How Robotic Surgery helped achieve Kidney Preservation for Kidney Cancer Patient

Popstar Season Is Here: Kabbir Khan Shines Bright in “Sheeshe De Glass”

Sacred Heart School Siliguri: Where Academic Excellence Meets Holistic Development in North Bengal

Digital Branding Visionary Mehul Purohit Praises ‘Dhurandhar’ for Its Powerful Storytelling and Brand-Building Potential

LATEST NEWS

Party Out On New Year’s Eve: Swiggy Launches ‘Swiggy Scenes,’ Encourages Users To Step Out For The New Year

‘Buried Behind Home’: UP Man Kills Wife After Discovering Her Secret Phone, Fools Police For Days

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Mapusa Court Extends Police Custody of Luthra Brothers Till December 29

MEA Breaks Silence After Viral Video Captures ‘Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Partying Abroad; Says, ‘We Will…’

Tech Giants Such As Meta, Apple, Google, Amazon, And Netflix To Create 32,000 New Jobs Amid H-1B Visa Crisis

Top 5 Batters Quickest To 5000 Runs In ODIs: From Virat Kohli To Babar Azam; Check Who Are The Other Cricketers In The List

‘Salman Khan Roasted Me Constantly’: Tanya Mittal Hits Back at Bigg Boss Host, Reveals Condom Factory, Plush Home and Businesses

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription
Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription
Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription
Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

QUICK LINKS