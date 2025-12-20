How Gujarat Kidney IPO Is Set To Transform Healthcare Investments In India: Key Dates, Offer Details, And Investor Insights

Gujarat Kidney IPO: Opening Dates and Subscription Timeline

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality is going to make a big entrance into the market! Public subscription for the company’s IPO starts on Monday, December 22, 2025, and will last for just three days, closing on December 24, 2025, which is very quick and full of action. Investors now have a golden opportunity to have a piece of this growing healthcare giant.

The IPO goes to the heart of the matter since the company operates multispeciality hospitals, pharmacies, and has nearly 490 beds in total across Gujarat. This IPO is going to be very attractive to both retail and institutional investors. Make sure you are not late because if you do not pay attention during these three days, you might miss the most talked-about healthcare listing of the year!