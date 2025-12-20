LIVE TV
Home > Business > How Gujarat Kidney IPO Is Set To Transform Healthcare Investments In India: Key Dates, Offer Details, And Investor Insights

How Gujarat Kidney IPO Is Set To Transform Healthcare Investments In India: Key Dates, Offer Details, And Investor Insights

Gujarat Kidney IPO opens 22-24 December 2025, offering 2.2 crore shares at ₹108-114. Funds target acquisitions, hospital expansion, and robotics. GMP ₹7 indicates strong investor interest across retail and institutional segments.

IPO
IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 20, 2025 23:02:15 IST

How Gujarat Kidney IPO Is Set To Transform Healthcare Investments In India: Key Dates, Offer Details, And Investor Insights

Gujarat Kidney IPO: Opening Dates and Subscription Timeline

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality is going to make a big entrance into the market! Public subscription for the company’s IPO starts on Monday, December 22, 2025, and will last for just three days, closing on December 24, 2025, which is very quick and full of action. Investors now have a golden opportunity to have a piece of this growing healthcare giant.

The IPO goes to the heart of the matter since the company operates multispeciality hospitals, pharmacies, and has nearly 490 beds in total across Gujarat. This IPO is going to be very attractive to both retail and institutional investors. Make sure you are not late because if you do not pay attention during these three days, you might miss the most talked-about healthcare listing of the year!

Gujarat Kidney IPO: Offer Details, Objectives, And Price Band

Category Details
IPO Offer Book-built public issue of up to 2,20,00,000 equity shares
Face Value ₹2 per share
Total Amount to Raise Not disclosed in the RHP
Objective of IPO Funds Utilization:
₹77 crore – Acquisition of Parekhs Hospital, Ahmedabad
₹12.40 crore – Part-payment of Ashwini Medical Centre
₹10.78 crore – Additional shares in Harmony Medicare Pvt. Ltd
₹30.09 crore – Capex for new hospital in Vadodara
₹6.82 crore – Robotics equipment
₹1.20 crore – Loan repayment
Remaining – General corporate purposes
Price Band ₹108-114 per share
Lot Size 128 shares per lot

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Of Gujarat Kidney IPO

As of Saturday, 20 December 2025, the GMP of Gujarat Kidney IPO stood at ₹7 per share. With the upper price band at ₹114, the listing price is expected around ₹121, indicating a 6% listing premium.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Minimum 75% of the issue

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Maximum 15% of the issue

  • Retail Investors: Maximum 10% of the issue

  • Book-Running Manager: Nirbhay Capital Services

  • Registrar of the Offer: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (formerly Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd)

(With Inputs)
First published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:02 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: business newsGujarat Kidney IPOipoIPO news

