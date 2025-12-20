LIVE TV
Home > Business > How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval- 7 Tips To Improve Your Score In 2026

How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval- 7 Tips To Improve Your Score In 2026

For credit card approval in 2026, a score of 750+ is ideal, 700-750 often gets approval, and 650+ may qualify for basic cards. Improve your score by paying bills on time, reducing credit utilisation, maintaining credit mix, and keeping old accounts active.

How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval. (Photo: Canva)
How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 20, 2025 20:08:56 IST



How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval- 7 Tips To Improve Your Score In 2026

If you are planning to apply for a credit card or take a loan in 2026, knowing your credit score is crucial. Your credit score reflects your creditworthiness and significantly impacts the approval and terms of loans or credit cards.

What Credit Score Is Needed for Credit Card Approval?

For credit card approval, a score of 750 or above is considered excellent, increasing your chances of approval and providing better terms. Scores between 700-750 often still get approvals, while scores above 650 may qualify for basic or secured credit cards. However, approvals become challenging for scores below 700, as lenders also assess income, debt levels, and credit history.

7 Tips to Improve Your Credit Score in 2026

Regularly Check Your Credit Report

Obtaining your credit report from bureaus like CIBIL or CRIF High Mark at least once a year helps you spot errors and track your credit health. Each bureau offers a free annual credit report.

Avoid Multiple Loan Applications

Every new loan or credit card application triggers a hard inquiry, which can temporarily reduce your score. Apply only when necessary to maintain a stable credit score.

Clear Bills on Time

Payment history is a major factor affecting your score. Always pay your credit card bills, loan EMIs, and other dues on time to maintain a strong credit profile.

Maintain a Healthy Credit Mix

A mix of secured loans (like home or auto loans) and unsecured loans (credit cards, personal loans) positively impacts your credit score, reflecting responsible financial management.

Clear Your Dues

Overdue amounts, penalties, or fees can radically damage your score. Paying off any outstanding dues immediately is critical to improving creditworthiness.

Reduce Credit Utilisation Ratio

Your credit utilisation ratio should ideally stay below 30%. For instance, if your credit card limit is ₹1,00,000, try to keep the balance under ₹30,000 to boost your score.

Keep Old Credit Accounts Active

The length of your credit history matters. Avoid closing old accounts as they contribute to a longer credit history, which can strengthen your credit score.

Your credit score plays a pivotal role in credit card approvals in 2026. By monitoring your score, managing payments responsibly, and following these 7 steps, you can improve your credit profile and increase your chances of approval for premium credit cards.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 8:05 PM IST
Tags: CIBILcredit card approvalcredit scorecredit score news

QUICK LINKS