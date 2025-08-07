How Reliance Industries Boosted Shareholder Value By 5x In 10 Years: The Secrets Behind The Growth

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has created five times value for its shareholders over the past decade, highlights company’s Integrated Annual Report for FY 2024-25.

RIL’s Market Capitalization Soars 5x in 10 Years

The company’s market capitalisation has soared from Rs 3.39 lakh crore (Rs 338,703 crore) in FY 2015-16 to an impressive Rs 17.25 lakh crore by the end of FY 2024-25 — a fivefold surge that outpaces even its robust operational and financial growth.

The 10-year performance snapshot reveals the scale and speed of RIL’s transformation. A decade ago, in FY 2015-16, Jio’s game-changing digital services had not yet been commercially launched, and several key petrochemical projects, including petcoke gasification, ethane imports, and the refinery off-gas cracker, were still under implementation.

In a testament of RIL’s performance across multiple metrics, the consolidated revenues of the company have climbed 3.65 times over the decade. Operating profits (EBITDA) have grown 3.4 times from Rs 53,993 crore to Rs 1,83,422 crore.

RIL’s Profit, Net Worth, Assets Surge

Net profit expanded 2.72 times to reach Rs 81,309 crore from Rs 29,861 crore. Net worth has seen a 3.4-fold jump to Rs 7,95,069 crore. Total assets have grown 3.2 times to touch Rs 19,50,121 crore.

In his statement Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders, “Even amidst external volatility, Reliance delivered a year of solid and balanced growth. Our results speak to the strength of our diversified model and our deep-rooted execution discipline.”

“As Reliance approaches its Golden Jubilee, we have built high-powered growth engines: Retail, Digital Services, Media and Entertainment, and New Energy. Each of these platforms is technology-first, innovation-led, and positioned to disrupt industries while delivering massive value to Indian consumers and the global market,” he added.

RIL’s Growth: Digital, Retail, Energy, Petrochemicals

The scale of growth across RIL’s revenue streams, profitability, and balance sheet strength underscores the group’s evolution into a diversified conglomerate with strongholds in digital, retail, energy, and petrochemicals.

While these operational metrics show a powerful upward trajectory, it is the market capitalisation, a direct reflection of investor confidence — that has shown the most significant leap, growing more than five times over the decade.

This decade-long journey illustrates RIL’s ability to deliver long-term value to its shareholders while simultaneously executing large-scale, transformative projects across industries. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Mukesh Ambani Continues To Draw Zero Salary For 5th Year In A Row