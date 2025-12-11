LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

Discover how Vijay Shekhar Sharma rose from an auto driver’s son to a corporate giant. Explore his inspiring journey, net worth, and Paytm’s business growth.

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 15:43:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

Though born into a modest family in Aligarh with his father being a schoolteacher and his mother a stay-at-home mom, and having faced financial hardships, Vijay Shekhar Sharma emerged from these challenges as one of India’s most successful entrepreneurs, as the founder of Paytm. He was always an outstanding student and at 15 had already graduated from high school and entered Delhi College of Engineering, although when he entered college, he didn’t speak English well, which would later serve as a catalyst for many of his subsequent accomplishments.

Beginning Entrepreneurship

As a student at Delhi College of Engineering, he taught himself programming and developed a passion for technology; he built his first website, indiasite.net, and resold the website at a significant profit. This sale fueled his ambition to launch his own business; he began One97 Communications in 2000 as the parent of Paytm. The early years were extremely challenging for him because of low funding availability due to the Dot-Com Crash. However, despite many obstacles in starting his business, Vijay never lost hope.

The Launch of Paytm

With the introduction of Paytm in 2010 by Vijay as a platform for mobile recharging and bill payment, one of the most prominent platforms emerged. Following the demonetisation in 2016, when India experienced the digital payment transformation, Paytm emerged at the forefront as one of the most popular and trusted platforms for digital transactions, thereby providing users with Wallet’s, UPI, and Insurance Services, E-commerce, and Financial Services.

Net Worth and Growth of Paytm

As of 2025, with an estimated net worth of ₹130000 crores (approximately US$1.3 billion), Vijay has become one of the wealthiest leading startup founders in India due to the success of Paytm, which has risen to prominence through the rapid and ongoing growth of the Digital Economy. The actual estimated net worth of Vijay has varied since the first time Paytm was evaluated, but he continues to be a key player in both the Technology and Finance Sectors in India. In addition to being one of the key players in Digital Economy, Paytm is now rapidly expanding in Lending, Wealth Management, Merchant Services, and other types of service offerings. 

Vijay made the transition from boyhood to becoming a powerful Corporate Giant by working hard, being creative and innovative, and taking advantage of opportunities as they presented themselves. His success story provides inspiration for millions of other young Indians to pursue their own dreams and aspire for success.

The information in this article is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Figures such as net worth and business valuations may vary over time. The article is intended for general informational purposes only.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian entrepreneursinspirational success stories IndiaPaytm business growthPaytm CEO net worthPaytm founder storystartup success IndiaVijay Shekhar Sharma biographyVijay Shekhar Sharma early lifeVijay Shekhar Sharma net worthVijay Shekhar Sharma success story

RELATED News

US Fed Delivers Third Rate Cut of 2025: What It Means for India’s Rates, Rupee, and FPI Flows

What Happens To Your PPF Interest After 15 Years If You Stop Deposits? Rules, Interest, And Extensions Without New Deposits

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

Domicil Partners with Indian Streaming Academy Awards Season 2 to Celebrate the Spaces Where Modern Stories Come Alive

Byju Raveendran Wins Temporary Relief In $1 Billion Default Case: What It Means, What’s Next, And Why He Remains One Of 2025’s Biggest Newsmakers- Explained

LATEST NEWS

Ex-Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s Gruesome Murder, Husband ‘Chopped’ and ‘Pureed’ Her In Blender, Charged With Murder

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Donald Trump Rewards Pakistan For Relentless Appeasement, US Approves $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Deal To Islamabad

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

Beware Of This ChatGPT And Grok Fraud: Hackers Using A New Way To Scam Using AI Tools

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Check Potential Big Picks for the Orange Army

Will Pakistan Government Shift Imran Khan From Adiala Jail Amid Fresh Protests From His Supporters? Here’s What We Know

The Art Of Going Instagram Official: From Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau To Dua Lipa-Callum Turner, What Drives Celebrity Couples To Announce Their Love Online

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth
How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth
How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth
How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

QUICK LINKS