Home > Business > IBM’s New Servers Promise To Revolutionize AI In India: What Makes This ‘Game-Changer’ Essential For Enterprises?

IBM launched its advanced Power11 servers in India, designed for AI-driven enterprises. Engineered for real-time AI inferencing, high security, and hybrid cloud, Power11 promises unmatched reliability and energy efficiency. It’s built to meet India’s evolving digital and regulatory demands.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 24, 2025 19:18:03 IST

IBM has launched, IBM Power11, the most advanced power server to date in India. The server is built for the new era of enterprise AI. It is engineered to deliver real-time AI inferencing, unmatched reliability, and seamless hybrid cloud deployment. It helps businesses to reduce energy consumption and IT costs. IBM has said in a statement, announcing its launch.

IBM Power11 is specifically designed for enterprises that run complex, mission-critical, data-intensive workloads, including banking, retail, telecom, healthcare, and the public sector. The server is developed with significant contributions from the IBM India Systems Development Lab (ISDL).

According to the IDC forecast, one billion new logical applications are expected by 2028. Power11 offers a platform to manage this scale with control, security, and AI-driven performance.

“Power11 is built for enterprises that demand high performance, security, and always-on operations while preparing for an AI-first future”

– Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, Vice President, India Systems Development Lab, IBM.

“Our teams in India collaborated across the hardware, firmware, and software stack, co-developing the platform alongside global counterparts. It reflects how India is not just adopting cutting-edge infrastructure but designing it to address real-world challenges for clients – in India and worldwide,” he said.

What makes Power11 a game-changer for Indian enterprises?

Power11 is designed for India’s rapidly evolving regulatory and digital landscape, where AI innovation and adoption must go hand in hand with data sovereignty. With on-chip inferencing, enterprises can run AI models where data resides, whether in a private data center or hybrid cloud environments. This helps enterprises deliver real-time insights while meeting compliance mandates.

Power11 will also be the first IBM Power server to support the upcoming IBM Spyre™ Accelerator, purpose-built for today’s AI-intensive inference workloads, arriving in Q4 2025.

From UPI and 5G to smart manufacturing, e-governance, and others, Indian enterprises operate in environments where downtime isn’t an option. Power11 is designed to be the most resilient server in the history of the IBM Power platform, with 99.9999 per cent of uptime, IBM claimed.

“Together with zero planned downtime for system maintenance and <1-minute guaranteed ransomware threat detection with IBM Power Cyber Vault, Power11 sets a new bar for business continuity, addressing both planned and cyber-incident-related downtime” 

IBM Power11 will be generally available July 25, 2025. The IBM Spyre Accelerator is expected to be available in Q4 2025, the statement added. 

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India’s Mobile Manufacturing Goes Big: From Rs 1,500 Crore To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In A Decade

