India’s Mobile Manufacturing Goes Big: From Rs 1,500 Crore To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In A Decade

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 23, 2025 20:50:29 IST

India’s mobile phone exports have surged a jaw-dropping 127 times in just ten years, rising from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, revealed the figures in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The minister credited this massive leap to the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, aimed at fueling India’s manufacturing potential. During the same decade, mobile production grew from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 5.45 lakh crore—an impressive 28-fold jump. This manufacturing momentum has transformed India from a net mobile importer to the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Clearly, Bharat has dialed into something big.

Mobile Growth Gets A PLI Power Boost

Under the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) launched two PLI schemes—one for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) and the other for IT Hardware. “PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has significantly impacted Mobile manufacturing sector in India particularly in transforming India from a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones. Bharat is now the second largest mobile manufacturing country in the world,” the minister said. The LSEM PLI scheme has brought in Rs 12,390 crore in investments, produced goods worth Rs 8.44 lakh crore, and driven exports of Rs 4.65 lakh crore. It also created 1,30,330 direct jobs by June 2025.

Mobile Hardware Joins The Manufacturing Surge

The PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware has also contributed significantly to India’s electronics manufacturing story. It has drawn in investments of Rs 717.13 crore and supported production worth Rs 12,195.84 crore. The initiative has directly created 5,056 jobs till June 2025. Additionally, electronics manufacturing in India has attracted total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of USD 4,071 million over the past five years. Of this, beneficiaries of the PLI scheme contributed USD 2,802 million. The PLI framework, launched in 2020, aims to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, boost exports, and integrate India deeper into global supply chains under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat visions.

(With Input From ANI)

