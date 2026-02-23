IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

IDFC First Bank Share Price Plummets 20% on Monday

The day brought negative results for investors in IDFC First Bank. The shares of the private lender fell by 20%, marking their lowest point since October 2025. Millions of rupees vanished almost instantly, leaving investors-including Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the Government of India-displeased.

The stock opened at ₹75.16 on the NSE, already down 10% from the previous close of ₹83.51. Panic selling intensified, pushing the stock further down to ₹66.80 and creating chaotic trading activity on both trading floors and online forums.

Investors scrambled to assess the damage, while many questioned whether this was a short-term setback or a sign of a more serious problem. The market reaction to the unexpected event has led shareholders to closely monitor the stock, deciding whether to hold their positions or sell at a loss. The bank’s sudden decline has left everyone eager to see its next move and the potential impact on private banking stocks.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crash Wipes Out ₹14,300 Crore in One Day

The IDFC First Bank share crash wiped out over ₹14,300 crore in a single day, affecting both institutional and retail investors. The market experienced panic when the stock suddenly dropped, prompting shareholders to reassess their risks and track the stock’s progress while deciding whether to maintain their investments or sell to avoid further losses.

Shareholder Stake / Details Wealth Lost (₹ Crore) Government of India 7.75% (~666,570,000 shares) 11,113.83 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) 2.35% (~202,369,591 shares) 338.15 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance – 299 HDFC Life – 317 Retail Investors 15.06% 2,163 Total – 14,300+

IDFC First Bank Share Price Tumbles Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud

Panic hit the markets when IDFC First Bank shares collapsed following news of a ₹590-crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch. Employees conducted unauthorized transactions, which became public when Haryana state accounts displayed major financial inconsistencies during closure requests.

The bank suspended four employees and hired KPMG to conduct a complete forensic audit. Investors are now watching closely to see if linked accounts at other banks can recover some of the lost money. The revelation has forced shareholders to reevaluate risk, while trading floors buzz with speculation about the stock’s potential recovery or extended decline.

Technical Outlook: IDFC First Bank Share Price

Current Share Price: ₹70.41, down ₹13.10 (−15.65%)

Stock Trend: Shifted from bullish to bearish

Support Zone: Broke crucial support at 77–78 with strong volume

Moving Averages: Trading below 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs

RSI: 23.83, indicating oversold conditions

Immediate Support: 66–67

Resistance for Recovery: 77

Haryana Govt De-Empanels IDFC First Bank; Analysts Flag Profit Hit and Deposit Scrutiny

IDFC First Bank has experienced a challenging week. The Haryana Government suspended the bank from handling government funds after the Chandigarh fraud incident revealed a loss of ₹590 crore.

UBS estimates that this financial disaster will reduce the bank’s fiscal year 2026 profit after tax by about 22%, while the capital loss will only affect net worth by approximately 1%. The Morgan Stanley report predicts that the company will suffer a 20% decline in its fiscal year 2026 profit before tax.

Macquarie alerts the public that government agencies will increase their examination of private banks’ deposit activities, which could result in customers returning to public sector banks. CASA ratios have already begun to experience difficulties, having decreased by 500–600 basis points since the beginning of COVID.

Investors are now glued to updates, asking: can IDFC First Bank bounce back, or is this the start of a longer storm? The company operates under banking license number 101065043 I, which serves as its official identifier.

