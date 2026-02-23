LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

IDFC First Bank shares plunged 20% after a ₹590-crore Chandigarh fraud, wiping out ₹14,300 crore in investor wealth. Investors, including LIC and Indian government, brace for audits, recovery, and market uncertainty.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud
IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:53:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

IDFC First Bank Share Price Plummets 20% on Monday

The day brought negative results for investors in IDFC First Bank. The shares of the private lender fell by 20%, marking their lowest point since October 2025. Millions of rupees vanished almost instantly, leaving investors-including Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the Government of India-displeased.

The stock opened at ₹75.16 on the NSE, already down 10% from the previous close of ₹83.51. Panic selling intensified, pushing the stock further down to ₹66.80 and creating chaotic trading activity on both trading floors and online forums.

You Might Be Interested In

Investors scrambled to assess the damage, while many questioned whether this was a short-term setback or a sign of a more serious problem. The market reaction to the unexpected event has led shareholders to closely monitor the stock, deciding whether to hold their positions or sell at a loss. The bank’s sudden decline has left everyone eager to see its next move and the potential impact on private banking stocks.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crash Wipes Out ₹14,300 Crore in One Day

The IDFC First Bank share crash wiped out over ₹14,300 crore in a single day, affecting both institutional and retail investors. The market experienced panic when the stock suddenly dropped, prompting shareholders to reassess their risks and track the stock’s progress while deciding whether to maintain their investments or sell to avoid further losses.

Shareholder Stake / Details Wealth Lost (₹ Crore)
Government of India 7.75% (~666,570,000 shares) 11,113.83
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) 2.35% (~202,369,591 shares) 338.15
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance 299
HDFC Life 317
Retail Investors 15.06% 2,163
Total 14,300+

IDFC First Bank Share Price Tumbles Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud

Panic hit the markets when IDFC First Bank shares collapsed following news of a ₹590-crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch. Employees conducted unauthorized transactions, which became public when Haryana state accounts displayed major financial inconsistencies during closure requests.

The bank suspended four employees and hired KPMG to conduct a complete forensic audit. Investors are now watching closely to see if linked accounts at other banks can recover some of the lost money. The revelation has forced shareholders to reevaluate risk, while trading floors buzz with speculation about the stock’s potential recovery or extended decline.

Technical Outlook: IDFC First Bank Share Price

  • Current Share Price: ₹70.41, down ₹13.10 (−15.65%)

  • Stock Trend: Shifted from bullish to bearish

  • Support Zone: Broke crucial support at 77–78 with strong volume

  • Moving Averages: Trading below 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs

  • RSI: 23.83, indicating oversold conditions

  • Immediate Support: 66–67

  • Resistance for Recovery: 77

Haryana Govt De-Empanels IDFC First Bank; Analysts Flag Profit Hit and Deposit Scrutiny

IDFC First Bank has experienced a challenging week. The Haryana Government suspended the bank from handling government funds after the Chandigarh fraud incident revealed a loss of ₹590 crore.

UBS estimates that this financial disaster will reduce the bank’s fiscal year 2026 profit after tax by about 22%, while the capital loss will only affect net worth by approximately 1%. The Morgan Stanley report predicts that the company will suffer a 20% decline in its fiscal year 2026 profit before tax.

Macquarie alerts the public that government agencies will increase their examination of private banks’ deposit activities, which could result in customers returning to public sector banks. CASA ratios have already begun to experience difficulties, having decreased by 500–600 basis points since the beginning of COVID.

Investors are now glued to updates, asking: can IDFC First Bank bounce back, or is this the start of a longer storm? The company operates under banking license number 101065043 I, which serves as its official identifier.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What’s Happening at IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Triggers Up to 20%…

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 1:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: banking sector newsChandigarh branch fraudforensic audithome-hero-pos-1IDFC First Bank fraudIDFC First Bank share priceIDFC stock crashIndian government investmentinvestor wealth erosionLIC shares impactprivate bank losses

RELATED News

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO: Grab Your Share In India’s Renewable Power Opportunity Now – Size, Key Dates, Lot Size, and Anchor Investors Explained

What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts

Gold Rates Today, 23 February: MCX Gold Hits Record High Amid Global Uncertainty; Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Chennai, Kerala, Delhi And Global Trends In Pakistan, Dubai, Bangladesh

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Dalal Street Starts Strong, But Volatility Keeps Bulls In Check

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses
IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses
IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses
IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

QUICK LINKS