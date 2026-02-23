LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts

What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts

IDFC First Bank shares plunged nearly 20% after a ₹590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch. Employee collusion with external parties triggered investor panic, as forensic audits and legal action are underway.

IDFC First Bank Share
IDFC First Bank Share

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:07:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts

IDFC First Bank Shares Plunge Amid ₹590 Crore Fraud at Chandigarh Branch; Fraud Discovery Sends Shares Tumbling

IDFC First Bank uncovered unauthorized transactions resulting in a ₹590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch, affecting Haryana government accounts. The discrepancies came to light when the department requested account closure and fund transfer, revealing a significant shortfall. The bank confirmed that the fraud occurred through collusion between branch employees and external partners, who exploited the branch as a base for covert financial manipulation.

IDFC First Bank shares dropped nearly 20% as the market reacted to the news, hitting an intraday low of ₹66.80 on the NSE and ₹66.85 on the BSE on February 23, 2026. Panic ensued as 1.94 crore sell orders accumulated with no buyers in sight. Investors scrambled to reassess risk, while market experts awaited the results of the forensic audit and ongoing legal investigations to determine whether the stock’s decline was temporary or indicated a longer-term impact.

You Might Be Interested In

IDFC First Bank Shares Take a Hit: Amid Fraud, What Went Wrong

  • Modus Operandi: Fraudsters used forged cheques and fake authorization letters, manually processed to bypass electronic controls.
  • Accounts Affected: Only Haryana government-linked accounts at the Chandigarh branch were impacted- other customers remain safe.
  • Scope: The bank confirmed no effect on regular customers, keeping the chaos contained.

Market Reaction: The revelation sent IDFC First Bank shares tumbling almost 20%, as investors panicked over the scale and audacity of the scam.

IDFC First Bank Takes Swift Action After ₹590 Crore Fraud: Suspensions, Audits, and Legal Moves

IDFC First Bank is actively fighting the Chandigarh branch scam, which involves ₹590 crore in losses. The bank suspended four employees involved in the fraudulent activities and hired KPMG to conduct a full forensic investigation to reveal all concealed aspects of the case. It has initiated legal action against the suspects by filing police reports and pursuing both civil and criminal proceedings. To secure the stolen assets, the bank requested its partner banks to place liens on all accounts showing signs of suspicious activity.

The board’s Special Committee began overseeing the investigation on February 20. IDFC First Bank stated that the final results will depend on the recovery process, verification of claims, and legal proceedings, while investors closely watch the situation. The bank is making every effort to safeguard government funds and rebuild market trust.

IDFC First Bank Share: Market Awaits Resolution As Stock Underperforms

Parameter Details
Bank IDFC First Bank
Share Price ₹69.13 (as of 10:12 AM, 23 February 2026)
Change Down 17.22%
Market Trend Continues underperforming banking indices
Outlook Cautious; awaiting forensic audit results and legal resolution to determine stock stabilization

  • Analyst notes: Jefferies advised strengthening operational controls; Investec noted the final impact depends on investigations and recoveries.

IDFC First Bank is facing difficulties due to the ₹590-crore Chandigarh fraud. Investors are waiting to see how the situation develops, as four employees have been suspended. Market watchers are awaiting recovery updates and audit outcomes to gauge whether the stock can stabilize or face prolonged pressure.

(With Inputs From Reports)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Dalal Street Starts Strong, But

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: banking fraud Indiaforensic audit IDFCIDFC First Bank Chandigarh branchIDFC First Bank fraudIDFC First Bank sharesIDFC First stock drop

RELATED News

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO: Grab Your Share In India’s Renewable Power Opportunity Now – Size, Key Dates, Lot Size, and Anchor Investors Explained

Gold Rates Today, 23 February: MCX Gold Hits Record High Amid Global Uncertainty; Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Chennai, Kerala, Delhi And Global Trends In Pakistan, Dubai, Bangladesh

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Dalal Street Starts Strong, But Volatility Keeps Bulls In Check

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts
What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts
What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts
What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts

QUICK LINKS