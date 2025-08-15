LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?

India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?

India recently hosted the 10th ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) review meeting in New Delhi, bringing together delegates from 10 ASEAN nations. Discussions focused on enhancing trade facilitation, addressing technical issues, and setting the stage for future negotiations.

India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 15, 2025 21:41:18 IST

India hosted the 10th Meeting of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee and related sessions at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, from August 10 to 14, 2025, according to a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement. The gathering brought together delegates from all ten ASEAN member states to push forward the review of the 14-year-old trade pact.

Hybrid AITIGA Meeting Focuses on Trade Enhancement

The meetings, held in a hybrid format, were co-chaired by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, Deputy Secretary General (Trade), Ministry of Investment, Trade & Industry, Malaysia.

Representatives from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam attended.

At the heart of the discussions was the ongoing review of AITIGA, aimed at improving its effectiveness, accessibility, and trade facilitation capabilities. This review builds on the progress from eight previous rounds of negotiations.

Sub-Committees Tackle Key Trade Issues at AITIGA Meeting

Seven of the eight sub-committees under the AITIGA joint committee also convened alongside the main meeting. These included the sub-committee on Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation (SC-CPTF), Legal and Institutional Issues (SC-LII), National Treatment and Market Access (SC-NTMA), Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SC-SPS), Rules of Origin (SC-ROO), Standards, Technical Regulations and Conformity Assessment Procedures (SC-STRACAP), and Trade Remedies (SC-TR).

Their deliberations addressed technical issues ranging from product standards to customs processes, forming the groundwork for the main committee’s decisions.

ASEAN-India Trade Hits USD 123 Billion

ASEAN continues to be a major trade partner for India, accounting for roughly 11 per cent of the country’s global trade. Bilateral trade between India and ASEAN stood at USD 123 billion in 2024-25, underlining the scale and potential of the relationship.

The next AITIGA Joint Committee meeting is set for October 6-7, 2025, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, with Malaysia as host. The outcomes of the New Delhi talks will form the basis for the next phase of negotiations. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Tags: AITIGAASEAN-India Trade

RELATED News

Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals
Air Canada Flight Attendants’ Strike Nears – What to Do If Your Flight Is Cancelled
Gem Aromatics Limited IPO Alert: Should You Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know!
Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing
RBI’s FREE-AI Guidelines: How Will They Transform India’s Financial Future?

LATEST NEWS

Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield
India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?
India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?
India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?
India Concludes 10th AITIGA Meeting In New Delhi: What’s Next For ASEAN-India Trade Relations?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?