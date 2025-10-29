LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

India plans to build its own oil tanker fleet to reduce USD 8 billion in freight costs, boost maritime capacity, and strengthen energy self-reliance, marking a major step toward global shipping dominance.

India maritime week 2025
India maritime week 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 29, 2025 15:05:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

India’s Big Maritime Move: Building Its Own Oil Fleet

India is gearing up for a major shift in its energy shipping strategy by building its own fleet of oil tankers, a move aimed at cutting down the massive freight costs currently paid to foreign vessel operators. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced this landmark initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing its potential to reshape India’s maritime and energy landscape.

Speaking at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Puri revealed that India’s three major oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, spend approximately USD 8 billion over five years on chartering foreign ships. This, he noted, is an amount sufficient to purchase an entirely new fleet of crude-oil tankers for the country.

Highlighting a key imbalance, Puri pointed out that while the oil and gas sector makes up nearly 28 per cent of India’s total trade by volume, only about 20 per cent of this cargo is carried on Indian-flagged or Indian-owned vessels.

“This challenge we are now turning into an opportunity,” Puri said, outlining plans to significantly enhance India’s maritime capacity and make the nation more self-reliant in managing its vast energy imports.

Why India Needs Its Own Energy Fleet?

India’s energy import dependence remains substantial, with the country meeting nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil and 51 per cent of its natural gas requirements through imports. In the fiscal year 2024-25, the crude import bill alone crossed USD 150 billion.
Freight charges form a sizeable component of these costs. Indian public sector undertakings pay approximately USD 5 per barrel when sourcing crude from the United States, roughly 10 per cent of the total cost, and around USD 1.2 per barrel from the Middle East, about 2 per cent of the landed cost. For gas, freight averages 5 per cent from the Middle East and can surge up to 15 per cent from the USA.
Currently, India’s oil marketing companies primarily use Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax, and Aframax vessels for crude imports, with about 70 ships on time charter across the three OMCs and GAIL.
To address this dependency, the government is implementing several initiatives, aggregating public sector cargo demand to ensure long-term charters for Indian carriers, advancing the Ship Owning and Leasing Entity (SOLE) model to boost domestic ownership, establishing a Maritime Development Fund for affordable, long-tenor vessel finance, and launching Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy 2.0 with enhanced grants for LNG, ethane, and product tankers.

India’s Maritime Future: Self-Reliance and Global Ambition

The urgency is underscored by projections showing India’s demand for crude oil, LPG, LNG, and ethane rising rapidly. The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) alone is projected to require nearly 100 offshore service and platform supply vessels by 2034.
In FY 2024-25, India imported around 300 million metric tonnes of crude and petroleum products and exported about 65 million metric tonnes, highlighting the massive scale of maritime operations in the energy sector.
Puri also showcased the dramatic transformation of India’s maritime infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years. Port capacity has nearly doubled from 872 million tonnes per annum in 2014 to 1,681 million tonnes today, while cargo volumes surged from 581 million tonnes to approximately 855 million tonnes.
Average turnaround time at ports has improved by 48 per cent, dropping from 96 hours in FY 2014-15 to 49.5 hours in FY 2024-25, while idle time has decreased by nearly 29 per cent.
The Minister emphasized that Indian shipyards are ready to support this expansion. Cochin Shipyard, L&T Kattupalli, GRSE Kolkata, HSL Visakhapatnam, and private yards in Goa and Gujarat are building and refitting vessels that meet international standards.
Partnerships such as the collaboration between Cochin Shipyard, L&T, and South Korea’s Daewoo for LNG and ethane carriers, along with tie-ups with Mitsui OSK Lines, are bringing global technology to Indian yards.
“We are not only Making in India, we are preparing to Sail for the World,” Puri declared.
Looking ahead, the maritime sector is poised to attract Rs 8 trillion (USD 95 billion) of investment and create 15 million new jobs by 2047, as India works toward becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).
Puri also highlighted India’s strategic positioning in emerging trade corridors, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which will connect Indian ports to Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.
“Our oceans are not barriers but bridges to a better future,” Puri concluded, describing the current moment as India’s opportunity to unite its oceans, energize its economy, and steer the world toward a sustainable blue horizon.
India Maritime Week 2025 has brought together participants from over 100 countries, 500 exhibitors, and more than one lakh delegates to forge partnerships that will shape the future of global maritime trade.

(Disclaimer: This article contains syndicated input from ANI. The content has been lightly edited for clarity and formatting.)

Also Read: Will Jerome Powell’s Rate Call Make Dalal Street Dance Or Dip? Indian Investors Eye A Bullish Beat As US Fed Meets Tonight

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsIndia Maritime Week 2025

RELATED News

Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

Gallery Dotwalk Showcases the Artistic Journey of A. A. Raiba

Will Jerome Powell’s Rate Call Make Dalal Street Dance Or Dip? Indian Investors Eye A Bullish Beat As US Fed Meets Tonight

Trade Twist! US Deficit Shrinks Overall But Bloats With India, Vietnam, And Mexico: SBI Report

Adani Green Energy Shares Soar 10% After Stellar Q2 Results And Renewable Push

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Issues 2,100 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary

‘Allah Hu Akbar’: Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

Ever Wonder Why Cyclones Always Head for Land? Here’s the Real Reason

Don Lee Joins Prabhas In ‘Spirit’: Sandeep Vanga Sets Up The Biggest Antagonist Face-Off In Indian Cinema

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Spy Camera Filming Women Found In Panvel Farmhouse Washroom

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

Lokah Chapter 1 Falls Short Of Mohanlal’s Empuraan In THIS Major Box Office Benchmark

Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here’s What The New Polls Say

AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs
India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs
India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs
India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

QUICK LINKS