LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

India climbs to 3rd on Stanford's 2025 Global AI Vibrancy Index, driven by R&D, talent, policy reforms, and AI infrastructure. Karnataka leads as AI hub, supported by IndiaAI Mission and investments.

India Soars To AI Powerhouse
India Soars To AI Powerhouse

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 31, 2025 16:46:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

India Rises to Global AI Prominence

You Might Be Interested In

India has climbed to the third position globally on Stanford University’s 2025 Global AI Vibrancy Index, behind only the United States and China, marking a sharp rise of four places in just one year. Citing the Stanford University’s 2025 Global AI Vibrancy Index data, Karnataka’s Minister for Electronics, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, said in a social media post that India’s improved ranking reflects progress across multiple parameters including R&D, talent, responsible AI, policy, and infrastructure.

He stated, “India is now ranked No. 3 globally on Stanford University’s 2025 Global AI Vibrancy Index, behind only the US and China, after climbing four places in just one year. The ranking is based on parameters including R&D, talent, responsible AI, policy, and infrastructure. India’s rise has been driven by stronger research output, higher patenting, a growing AI jobs market, and expanding digital infrastructure. On talent, India already ranks No. 2 globally, reflecting the scale and depth of our AI workforce and education ecosystem.”

You Might Be Interested In

Karnataka: The AI Lighthouse

The Karnataka Minister further stated that the state was a key contributor to the momentum and that the state government was positioning itself as India’s AI lighthouse. “Karnataka has been a key contributor to this momentum. We are positioning the state as India’s AI lighthouse. Our Startup Policy 2025-30 commits ₹518 crore to support 25,000 startups with a strong AI and deeptech focus. A ₹600 crore DeepTech Decade fund, the new IT Policy 2025-30, and institutions like ARTPARK at IISc, the 9-acre BRAINZ (Bengaluru Robotics & AI Innovation Zone) campus, and a ₹1,000 crore AI and robotics push, supported by accelerators in tier-2 and 3 cities, together have created a strong policy-fund-CoE stack to scale AI from R&D to exports,” he said.

Global Investments and AI Talent Growth

The ranking, released by Stanford University, highlights India’s rapid progress in artificial intelligence across key areas such as research and development, talent availability, responsible AI practices, policy frameworks, and digital infrastructure. The report noted that governments across the world are significantly increasing investments in AI infrastructure to strengthen their domestic ecosystems. Canada announced a USD 2.4 billion AI infrastructure package, France committed EUR 109 billion towards AI infrastructure, India pledged USD 1.25 billion, and Saudi Arabia’s Project Transcendence represents a USD 100 billion AI investment initiative.

The report further highlighted that on the talent front, India already ranks No. 2 globally, highlighting the scale and depth of the country’s AI workforce and education ecosystem. It also pointed to a sharp increase in AI talent concentration across several countries between 2016 and 2024. India recorded the highest rise at 252 per cent, followed by Costa Rica at 240 per cent and Portugal at 237 per cent.

IndiaAI Mission and the Road Ahead

The report also referred to the IndiaAI Mission, launched in March 2024 with an investment of USD 1.25 billion. It stated that the initiative aims to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem by building more than 10,000 GPUs through public-private partnerships, developing a national non-personal data platform, and supporting homegrown AI models and deep-tech startups. It also focuses on ethical AI governance and expanding AI labs beyond major cities to democratise access.

Together, these developments highlight India’s growing role as a major global AI hub, supported by rising talent strength, policy recalibration, and targeted public investment, the report noted.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 4:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: India AI ranking 2025India AI talentIndia Soars To AI PowerhouseKarnataka AI hubStanford Global AI Vibrancy Index

RELATED News

Why Is Starbucks Closing Hundreds Of US Stores? Retreat Or Strategic Reset With 400+ Closures

Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze

Warren Buffett Retires As Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Leaving Timeless Investing Rules And Quotes Every Investor Must Know

India’s Healthcare Transformation in 2025: From Expansion, Capacity Building to Excellence

Meta Faces Lawsuit Over Failure To Protect Users And Children From Scams Advertisements

LATEST NEWS

Happy New Year 2026: New Zealand Rings in New Year 2026 With Dazzling Fireworks at Auckland Sky Tower

‘I Am More Attached To…’: Luka Modric Makes Stance Clear In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

Trump Mobile Delays Its $499 Gold-Coloured Smartphone Launch Yet Again, Here’s What Really Happened

Rare Footage Goes Viral: Aviva Baig Once Accompanied Raihan Vadra At Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Rally, Watch

Bengaluru Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of New Year Celebrations; Check Routes To Avoid, Timings And Restrictions

Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB All-Rounder’s Brisk Hundred Helps Baroda Post 417/4 Against Hyderabad

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Launches Anti Acne Kit for Oily and Acne Prone Skin

US Hikes Immigration Fees, Signaling Fresh Push Under Trump’s Hardline Policy; Here’s How Much You Will Need To Pay Extra

Bone-Chilling Murder in Haryana: Woman’s Body With Rope-Like Marks On Neck Found Stuffed in Suitcase, Leaving Locals In Panic

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index
India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index
India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index
India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

QUICK LINKS