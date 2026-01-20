India Weighs Joining US-Led Gaza Peace Board Amid Legitimacy and Reconstruction Concerns

India Faces Strategic Dilemma Over US-Led Gaza Peace Board

India faces a complex strategic decision following an invitation to join a US-led Gaza Peace Board chaired by Donald Trump. According to a GTRI report, the invitation arrives as the Gaza war enters its third year, forcing the country to choose between participating in a new international framework or staying out of a structure that critics describe as politically imbalanced and strategically risky. The board, announced on January 15, 2026, intends to oversee post-war stabilisation and reconstruction but operates explicitly outside United Nations frameworks.

Concerns Over Legitimacy And Multilateral Norms

The GTRI report highlights several reasons for India to exercise caution regarding the invitation. A primary concern is the “absence of Palestinian political ownership,” which makes any outcome appear “externally imposed and weak on legitimacy.” Furthermore, the board’s decision to bypass UN-led frameworks undermines the international law and multilateral norms that India has traditionally supported. The report also warns that linking humanitarian relief to security conditions risks significant delays in providing urgent aid to the more than 30,000 Palestinians reported killed during the conflict.

Commercialisation And Strategic Risks

Strategically, the commercial nature of the board raises alarms. The report indicates that the presence of prominent financiers, combined with Trump’s previous rhetoric, creates “fears that reconstruction could prioritise commercial projects and land use over Palestinian rights, consent, and return.” For India, joining could undermine credibility on multilateralism and Palestinian self-determination, whereas aid could be provided without formal membership, an approach that “may better preserve its credibility” while avoiding reputational risks associated with the US-dominated structure.

US Vision And Board Composition

The proposal for the board follows a series of real-estate-driven visions for the region shared by Donald Trump. In February 2025, he described the Gaza Strip as a potential “Riviera of the Middle East,” arguing it should be taken over and redeveloped. During a White House meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested the US should “take over” and “own” Gaza, calling it a “demolition site” with high redevelopment potential. These ideas were formalised in September 2025 through a 20-point plan, leading to the creation of the current US-led political and reconstruction body. The executive board, finalised on January 17, consists of diplomats and financiers including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Although the US has outlined an initial USD 1 billion reconstruction package for housing and infrastructure, funding is strictly tied to security conditions. Israel, while not a formal member, holds “decisive influence over security and implementation,” while Palestine remains without direct representation.

