Home > Business > India Wins 'Country Of The Year' At BIOFACH 2026: Showcases Organic Excellence, Heritage Rice, And Sustainable Agriculture

India takes the spotlight as Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026, showcasing its diverse organic products, heritage rice varieties, and sustainable farming practices while boosting global trade and exports.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 10, 2026 14:27:52 IST

India is taking center stage at BIOFACH 2026, the world’s leading exhibition for organic products, being held from February 10-13 in Nuremberg, Germany. Marking its first major international engagement after the conclusion of EU-India Free Trade Agreement negotiations on January 27, India has been designated Country of the Year, showcasing its organic agriculture prowess to a global audience. The event comes at a crucial time, as both regions aim to strengthen bilateral trade relations under the landmark FTA.

Massive Pavilion Highlights India’s Organic Diversity

Organized by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India’s participation marks a return to the spotlight after 14 years. APEDA has established a 1,074-square-meter pavilion featuring 67 co-exhibitors, including organic product exporters, Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs), cooperatives, state government bodies, commodity boards, and organic laboratories.

Visitors can explore a wide variety of organic products, including rice, oilseeds, herbs, spices, pulses, cashews, ginger, turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, mango puree, and essential oils. Exhibitors from more than 20 states and union territories, such as Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, are participating, demonstrating India’s rich agricultural and regional diversity.

Immersive Experiences and Heritage Showcases

The India Pavilion goes beyond conventional exhibitions, offering food tastings that merge Indian flavors with European culinary traditions. Highlights include live samplings of aromatic biryani made with premium organic basmati rice and exotic spices. Additionally, five Geographical Indication (GI) rice varieties-Indrayani, Navara, Gobindbhog, red rice, and Chak Hao black rice-will be presented to demonstrate India’s unique heritage grains. APEDA’s extensive branding and promotional campaigns throughout the Nuremberg Messe further amplify India’s presence, emphasizing its leadership in organic agriculture.

Global Impact and Sustainable Future

India’s featured participation underscores its rapidly expanding organic export footprint, growing international demand, and commitment to high-quality, sustainable food production. As consumers worldwide increasingly prioritize eco-friendly lifestyles, India is positioned as a global leader in organic agriculture. APEDA’s efforts aim to help exporters meet international standards while promoting the country as the organic food basket of the world, combining centuries of organic farming expertise with modern sustainable practices.

Through BIOFACH 2026, India not only highlights its agricultural diversity but also reinforces its role in shaping the future of global organic trade.

(This article is syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 2:26 PM IST
India Wins ‘Country Of The Year’ At BIOFACH 2026: Showcases Organic Excellence, Heritage Rice, And Sustainable Agriculture

QUICK LINKS