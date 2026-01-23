LIVE TV
Indian Rupee Slumps To Record Low: Hits 91.99 Amid Surging Dollar Demand and FPI Outflows

Indian Rupee Slumps To Record Low: Hits 91.99 Amid Surging Dollar Demand and FPI Outflows

The Indian rupee hit a record low as strong dollar demand, heavy FPI outflows, and global risk aversion outweighed RBI intervention, highlighting mounting pressure on emerging market currencies.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 23, 2026 15:30:24 IST

Rupee Slides to Fresh Record Low

The Indian rupee touched its lowest value in history on January 23, as strong demand for the US dollar from corporates and importers, combined with foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and geopolitical instability, weighed heavily on the currency. The domestic unit slipped to 91.99 per dollar, surpassing its earlier record low of 91.7425 recorded earlier this week.

From its Thursday closing level of 91.41, the rupee declined 0.63%, marking one of its sharpest single-day falls in recent months. Risk-off sentiment in global markets has intensified pressure on emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee.

Dollar Demand and FPI Outflows Add Pressure

According to forex traders quoted by PTI, persistent dollar buying by importers, particularly from the oil and commodities sectors, has kept the rupee under strain. Continued selling by foreign portfolio investors has further intensified the downward pressure.

FPIs have already sold Indian equities worth ₹31,334 crore in January, making it the largest monthly selloff since August last year. Rising US bond yields, uncertainty over global interest rate cuts, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have prompted international investors to reduce exposure to emerging markets.

RBI Intervention Limits Volatility

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been actively intervening in the foreign exchange market to curb excessive volatility. According to traders, the central bank has been conducting dollar sales intermittently to prevent sharp intraday movements. While RBI intervention has helped stabilise currency fluctuations, it has not been sufficient to reverse the rupee’s overall weakening trend.

Analysts note that India’s widening trade deficit, along with a stronger US dollar index, continues to weigh on the domestic currency.

(This article has inputs from ANI & PTI)

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 3:28 PM IST
Tags: dollar demandFPI outflowsIndian rupeerupee record lowusd-inr

