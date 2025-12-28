LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

India's forex reserves rose USD 4.368B to USD 693.318B by Dec 19, driven by gold and foreign currency gains, reflecting robust external sector, RBI interventions, and strong global safe-haven demand.

India’s Forex Reserves Rally: Surging $2.7 Billion Boost Ends Three-Week Slide In Latest Weekly Surge
India’s Forex Reserves Rally: Surging $2.7 Billion Boost Ends Three-Week Slide In Latest Weekly Surge

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 28, 2025 12:53:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

India’s Forex Reserves See Sharp Rise

Now it’s time to talk about foreign exchange reserves in India, they have just had the biggest lift-off. According to the RBI’s latest ‘Weekly Statistical Supplement’, during the week ending December 19, the reserves increased by USD 4.368 billion and reached an incredible total of USD 693.318 billion. This increase was due to a sparkling rise in gold reserves and foreign currency assets.

You Might Be Interested In

It seems the forex pile has not been just sitting there quietly, it has been on a steady upward march in the last few weeks, getting closer to its all-time high of USD 704.89 billion set in September 2024. Gold reserves shone with an increase of USD 2.623 billion, while foreign currency assets joined the party with a gain of USD 1.641 billion.

What is the reason for the miracle? It is the strong global demand for safe-haven assets, the clever RBI interventions, and the good state of external finances that made it happen. If you think only Bitcoin can amaze investors, then India’s forex reserves are here to show that the real treasure might just be quietly lying in the central bank vaults!

You Might Be Interested In

Gold And Foreign Currency Assets Drive Growth

For the reported week ending December 19, India’s foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 559.428 billion, up USD 1.641 billion. The RBI data showed that gold reserves currently stand at USD 110.365 billion, up USD 2.623 billion from the previous week. The price of the safe-haven asset gold has been on a sharp uptrend over recent months, perhaps amid heightened global uncertainties and robust investment demand.

RBI Confident In External Sector Resilience

After the latest monetary policy review meeting, the RBI had said that the country’s foreign exchange reserves were sufficient to cover more than 11 months of merchandise imports. Overall, India’s external sector remains resilient, and the RBI is confident it can comfortably meet external financing requirements.

Historical Perspective: Growth Over Recent Years

In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022. In 2024, reserves rose by just over USD 20 billion. So far in 2025, the forex kitty has increased by over USD 50 billion, according to data.

Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation’s central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling. The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent a steep depreciation of the rupee. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the rupee is strong and sells when it weakens.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Income Tax Refunds On Hold: Taxpayers Nationwide On Edge- What You Need To…

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 12:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: foreign-currency-assetsGold ReservesIndia forex reservesrbiUSD 693 billion

RELATED News

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

Happy Birthday Dhirubhai Ambani: A Look At The Visionary’s Remarkable Business Journey

Meet Jayshree Ullal, Indian Origin CEO Who Tops Hurun Rich List 2025, Surpassing Tech Giants Satya Nadella And Sundar Pichai

Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time High; What’s Next for Investors?

Income Tax Refunds On Hold: Taxpayers Nationwide On Edge- What You Need To Know Before 31 December Deadline

LATEST NEWS

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

Outrage As US Influencer Calls Indian Healthcare ‘Shitty’ While Mocking Death Of Indian Man In Canada: ‘Should Have Stayed In…’

Who Is Balen Shah, And Will He Be The Next PM Of Nepal? Kathmandu Mayor’s Deal With RSP Drops A BIG Hint

India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

iPhone Leaks: What Apple’s First Foldable May Cost And When It Could Launch? Check Premium Features And Compact Design Here

‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s Former PM In ‘Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar Recalls Constant Fights Between Her Parents: ‘Mum Would Hit Me, I Was Forced To Keep…’

‘If God Granted Me A Wish I’d Say Bring Virat Kohli Out Of His Retirement’: Former India Cricketer Urges Star Batter To Return To Test Cricket

India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength
India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength
India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength
India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

QUICK LINKS