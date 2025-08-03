India’s Forex Reserves Rally: Surging $2.7 Billion Boost Ends Three-Week Slide In Latest Weekly Surge

India’s Forex Reserves Jump $2.7 Billion After Three Weeks of Decline

After three consecutive weeks of decline, India’s foreign exchange reserves staged a strong comeback, rising by USD 2.703 billion to USD 698.192 billion in the week ending July 25, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. The previous week saw a dip of USD 1.18 billion, pushing reserves down to USD 695.49 billion. This recent increase is encouraging for the Indian economy as it signals strengthened financial buffers amid global uncertainties. Are you curious about what contributed to this rebound? Let’s break down the components behind this upswing in India’s forex reserves and what it means for the economy going forward.

Currency Assets And Gold Drive Forex Reserves Higher

The major contributor to the rise was foreign currency assets (FCA), which climbed USD 1.316 billion to reach USD 588.926 billion by July 25. This component largely includes reserves held in US Dollars and other major currencies like Euro and Japanese Yen. Alongside currency assets, India’s gold reserves also saw an increase of USD 1.206 billion, reaching USD 85.704 billion. Globally, central banks have been boosting gold holdings as a safe haven, and India is no exception—its share of gold reserves has nearly doubled since 2021. This dual boost from currency and gold clearly played a key role in reversing the recent decline in forex reserves.

India’s Forex Reserves: A Snapshot Of Recent Trends

Forex reserves fell by USD 1.18 billion the previous week but rebounded by USD 2.7 billion on July 25.

Foreign currency assets grew by USD 1.316 billion to USD 588.926 billion.

Gold reserves increased by USD 1.206 billion to USD 85.704 billion.

SDRs with the IMF rose by USD 126 million to USD 18.809 billion.

India’s forex reserves cover 11 months of imports and 96% of external debt, ensuring economic resilience.

Other Components: SDRs And IMF Holdings

India’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also rose modestly by USD 126 million to USD 18.809 billion. SDRs are international reserve assets created by the IMF to supplement member countries’ official reserves. While smaller than currency and gold assets, these SDRs add to the overall stability and diversity of India’s forex kitty. This steady increase across all components helps India maintain its financial health amid global economic shifts and domestic policy adjustments.

India’s Forex Reserves And Economic Stability

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted that India’s foreign exchange reserves currently cover about 11 months of import bills and nearly 96% of external debt. This robust reserve position safeguards India against external shocks such as sudden currency fluctuations or import price spikes. The RBI manages liquidity in the forex market by buying dollars when the Rupee is strong and selling dollars to curb excessive depreciation. This careful balancing act helps maintain currency stability and investor confidence in India’s financial system.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: FPI Flip: Surprise Rs 17,741 Cr Outflow Drags July Into The Red