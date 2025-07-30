Home > Business > India’s GCC Power Surge: 2.8 Million Jobs, $64.6 Billion Revenue By 2030

India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) will generate 2.8 million jobs and $64.6 billion in revenue by 2030, with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and NCR leading this strategic innovation shift.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 30, 2025 11:21:57 IST

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are transforming India’s economic landscape, with projections showing they will contribute 2% to the country’s GDP and generate 2.8 million jobs by 2030. According to a recent report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), India now hosts nearly 1,700 GCCs—a figure expected to surpass 2,200 by 2030. These centres, also known as Global In-house Centers (GICs), are established by multinational corporations to leverage India’s deep talent pool, favourable government policies, and expanding infrastructure. Far from just cost-saving units, today’s GCCs act as strategic growth hubs, driving innovation and organizational value across multiple industries.

GCC Growth: Revenue, Reach, And Roles

In FY24, GCCs in India generated $64.6 billion in export revenue—a 40% jump from $46 billion in FY23. Tier-1 cities continue to lead the charge. Bengaluru alone houses 487 centres (29% of the total), followed by Hyderabad with 273, and NCR with 272. Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai contribute 12%, 11%, and 10% respectively. The report noted, “About 20,000 global leadership roles will be based in India by 2030.” With evolving mandates, GCC finance teams now focus on strategic activities like process improvements, cost transformation, and business partnering. Entry roles emphasize data analytics and FP&A, while mid-level jobs prioritize transformation and compliance.

Top Cities Leading India’s GCC Expansion

  • Bengaluru: 487 GCCs (29% of India’s total)
  • Hyderabad: 273 GCCs (16% of India’s total)
  • NCR (National Capital Region): 272 GCCs (16% of India’s total)
  • Mumbai: ~204 GCCs (12% of India’s total)
  • Pune: ~187 GCCs (11% of India’s total)
  • Chennai: ~170 GCCs (10% of India’s total)

India’s GCC Landscape Signals Strategic Transformation

India’s expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem reflects a significant shift in the global business services landscape. With projected contributions of 2% to India’s GDP and 2.8 million jobs by 2030, GCCs are no longer peripheral support units but strategic enablers of innovation, efficiency, and growth. As multinationals deepen their investment in India, professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders must align their strategies to harness this momentum. The emergence of India as a global GCC hub underscores the country’s evolving role in driving enterprise value. The question for stakeholders now is: how will they position themselves within this transformation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

