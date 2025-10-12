LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump Konstantin Galish amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news flu Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation

India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation

India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 12, 2025 02:53:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation

(Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, Modi's office said in a statement on Saturday. "Great to see Qualcomm's commitment towards India's semiconductor and AI missions," Modi said in a post on X. On Friday, China initiated an investigation into the U.S. semiconductor manufacturer over its acquisition of Israel's Autotalks, China's market regulator said. China's State Administration for Market Regulation said the probe would look at whether Qualcomm violated China's antitrust law by not lawfully declaring some details in its acquisition of the Israeli chip designer. (Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 2:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bill Gates, PAHO consider ways to bring weight-loss drugs to lower-income countries 
Cre8er Club Revolutionizes Influencer Marketing in India for Start-Ups and Small Businesses
Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?
Bira 91 On The Rocks? Leadership Turmoil Brews As 250+ Employees Seek CEO Ankur Jain’s Exit
Diwali And The Golden Rush: How Modern India Is Changing Gold Buying Traditions With Digital Gold, ETFs, And Sovereign Bonds, No Lockers Needed!

LATEST NEWS

India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation
Oscar Winner Diane Keaton, Star Of The Godfather And Annie Hall, Dies At 79
UPDATE 20-NCAAF Results
Afghan-American Politician Mariam Solaimankhil Slams Pakistan Over Torture Treatment of Afghan Refugees, Watch
Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Tulloch departs for Meta, WSJ reports
Arijit Singh Wins 8th Filmfare Award, Joins Kishore Kumar In History At 70th Filmfare 2025
Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line
EU need for 'digital sovereignty' does not mean protectionism, German minister says
Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed
WATCH! SRK And Karan Johar Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ With Jaya Bachchan At Filmfare Awards For Amitabh Bachchan
India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation
India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation
India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation
India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation

QUICK LINKS