LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Home > Business > India’s Pharmaceutical Sector Expected To Grow 11 Percent YoY in Q1FY26: HDFC Securities

India’s Pharmaceutical Sector Expected To Grow 11 Percent YoY in Q1FY26: HDFC Securities

India’s pharma sector is projected to grow 11% YoY in Q1FY26, led by strong domestic demand. US sales are expected to see modest 2% growth QoQ and YoY, according to HDFC Securities, supporting overall industry momentum.

India's Pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world in terms of volume. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 17:30:56 IST

India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are expected to post steady revenue growth in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26E). The report by HDFC Securities projects that pharmaceutical companies could see an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, mainly driven by a strong performance in the domestic market, which is also expected to grow by 11% YoY. However, sales in the US market are likely to see modest growth with 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2% YoY, helping to sustain overall momentum.

 The report highlights a potential decline in EBITDA margins, a key indicator of operational profitability. Margins are expected to shrink by 42 basis points (bps) YoY, impacted by ongoing price erosion in the US generics market and a rise in research and development (R&D) spending.

EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, serves as a measure of a company’s core operating performance. A decline in this metric signals that despite higher revenues, companies may face challenges in maintaining profitability.

On the healthcare front, the hospital segment is forecast to register a 15% YoY revenue increase. This growth is expected to be fueled by stable ARPOB (Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed), even as overall occupancy rates remain subdued. ARPOB is a benchmark used to assess financial performance in hospitals.

Rise of India’s Pharmaceutical Market

India’s pharmaceutical market reached a value of USD 50 billion in FY2023-24, with USD 23.5 billion generated from domestic sales and $26.5 billion from exports. In terms of global rankings, India holds the third position by volume and 14th by value in pharmaceutical production.

Key Contributor in GDP

Backing these industry trends, the National Accounts Statistics 2024, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, reported that the total output from the pharmaceuticals, medicinal, and botanical products sector stood at Rs. 4,56,246 crore (at constant prices) for FY 2022–23. Of this, the value added, a key indicator of the sector’s contribution to GDP, was Rs.1,75,583 crore.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read:  RBI Clarifies Lending Norms On Gold, Silver Collateral For Agri, MSME Loans

Tags: pharmaceuticals center

More News

BJP Says DMK’s Delimitation Objections Baseless, Driven By Fear Of Losing Power
Delhi Government Rolls Out Comprehensive Plan for Kanwar Yatra 2025
Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy
Dolly Chaiwala Is Looking For ‘Real People With Real Passion’ To Run His Franchise Outlets Across India
Deputy Secretary Of PMO Visits Auroville, Explores Its Alternative Education Model
Congress Leader KC Venugopal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention To Rescue Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya
KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!
The Fire That Erupted in Sadar Bazar Brought Under Control, No Heavy Damage Reported
Kareena Kapoor’s Car Was Attacked After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case Leaving Her Shocked, Reveals Ronit Roy
Delhi Gets Its First Underground Wiring Project, A Step Towards a Safer, Smarter City CM says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?