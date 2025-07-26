India’s Satellite Internet Future: Enterprise Focused, Startups Thriving, Policy Aligned

Step into India’s space economy, and you’ll see a sector taking off—but satellite internet isn’t landing on personal phones anytime soon. DoT’s Gulab Chand warns that individual adoption lags behind enterprise demand. He notes, “I hardly find, at the personal level, any adoption of the satellite internet by the individuals. But at the enterprise level… satellite kind of technology would be picked up by the enterprises.” Chand says enterprises will use satellite links for logistics and asset monitoring. With 5G and 4G saturating villages, consumer appetite for satellite internet remains limited. Instead, the technology will serve industries—like shipping, agriculture, telecom infrastructure—where coverage still gaps terrestrial networks. Chand and other industry figures at IAFI’s Space Policy Conference are steering conversations toward enterprise use cases.

Space Scale: Startups Fuel India’s New Cosmic Chapter — Key Highlights

Post-2020 Liberalisation Boom:

India’s space sector opened up in 2020, triggering a surge in private startup participation.

Startups now design and manufacture satellite payloads, panels, and components, marking a shift from dependence on public sector alone.

The number of space startups jumped from just 1 in 2014 to over 200 by end-2024, reflecting policy success.

Gulab Chand said, “Startups have already started thinking in that line… starting with panels and certain parts of the satellite. So I think, things are going to get brighter in the future.”

Chand credits government support and IN-SPACe’s authorization framework for the accelerated startup activity and end-to-end development ambitions.

Space Future: Satellite Internet for Business, Not Browsing?

Gulab Chand’s take is clear: satellite internet in India makes sense for logistics, remote monitoring, and enterprise‑grade connectivity—not casual browsing. He notes nearly universal 5G and 4G coverage even in villages reduces consumer need. Yet, enterprise demand remains strong. With startups scaling payload, satellite parts, and launch infrastructure, Chand sees satellite tech “finding good use” in enterprise deployment. For individuals, the space revolution may stay behind the scenes.

(From ANI…)

