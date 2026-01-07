LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

India’s silver imports surged to USD 9.2 billion in 2025 amid rising prices. Heavy import dependence and limited domestic processing raise strategic risks, prompting calls to expand refining, recycling, and secure overseas sources.

India’s Silver Imports Soar to USD 9.2B
India’s Silver Imports Soar to USD 9.2B

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 7, 2026 13:49:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

India’s Silver Imports Surge Amid Price Rally

India’s silver imports surged to an estimated USD 9.2 billion in 2025, marking a 44% increase from the previous year despite a sharp rise in global prices. Silver prices in India nearly tripled in rupee terms during the year, climbing from around Rs 80,000–85,000 per kg at the beginning of 2025 to over Rs 2.43 lakh per kg by early January 2026. The rally is attributed to a combination of geopolitical tensions, investor demand, and strong industrial consumption.

You Might Be Interested In

Silver Shifts From Precious Metal To Strategic Industrial Input

Globally, silver has undergone a transformation from a traditional precious metal to a critical industrial input. More than half of global silver demand is now industrial, driven by electronics, solar power, electric vehicles, defence applications, and medical technologies. Solar energy alone accounts for roughly 15% of global silver consumption, a share that continues to rise as renewable capacity expands. Global trade in refined silver has expanded nearly eight-fold since 2000, reaching over USD 31 billion in 2024, while persistent supply deficits of 200–250 million ounces per year have emerged as mine output remains largely flat.

Strategic Risks And Policy Imperatives for India

India accounted for about 21.4% of global refined silver imports in 2024, making it the single largest importer. Unlike China, which dominates global silver processing by importing ores and concentrates and exporting higher-value manufactured products, India largely imports finished silver in bars and rods. In FY2025, India exported less than USD 500 million worth of silver products while importing over USD 4.8 billion, highlighting its heavy import dependence.

You Might Be Interested In

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warns that growing global supply risks, including China’s new licence-based silver export regime and opaque trade flows, could heighten India’s strategic vulnerability. GTRI recommends treating silver as a critical industrial and energy-transition metal, expanding domestic refining and recycling capacity, securing overseas mining partnerships, and diversifying import sources. Without such measures, India’s long-term industrial and clean-energy ambitions could be constrained.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, edited for clarity)

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 1:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: GTRI reportIndia silver importsIndia strategic metalsindustrial silver usesilver industrial demandsilver prices Indiasilver processingsilver recycling Indiasilver supply risksolar energy silver

RELATED News

What If Luxury Hotel Housekeeping Invades Your Private Moment? Leela Palace Fined ₹10 Lakh for Guest Privacy Breach

Reliance Share Price Under Pressure: 5% Drop Sparks Volatility, Experts Remain Bullish on Mukesh Ambani-Owned Stock

Jewellery Stocks Glitter After Q3FY26 Updates; Senco Gold Leads, Titan Hits New High

Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Launches January 9, 2026: Coal India Unlocks Value, Sparks Market Buzz

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Dates, Tickets, Venue & Everything About Asia’s Biggest EDM Festival

‘Normal Father-Daughter Relationship?’: Kim Jong-un’s Public Kiss With Daughter Sparks Debate, Called ‘Unusual’ and ‘Excessive Physical Contact’

Stray Dogs Case: Supreme Court Talks Tough, Says ‘Can’t Read A Dog’s Mind When It’s In A Mood To Bite’; Hearing Adjourned To Tomorrow

Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

WATCH: Jacob Bethell’s Father Gets Emotional As England Batter Notches Up First Test Hundred

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years: Divorce Details Reveal Shocking Child Custody And Property Terms

3I/ATLAS: CIA Gives Big Statement, Glomar Response Sparks Debate On True Nature Of Interstellar Comet

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence
India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence
India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence
India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

QUICK LINKS