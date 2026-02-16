LIVE TV
Home > Business > India's Wholesale Prices Rise 1.81% In January 2026: Goods And Commodities Cost More, Fuel And Power Stay Cheaper

India’s wholesale price inflation surged to 1.81% in January 2026, driven by primary articles and manufactured goods, while fuel and power remained in deflation, reflecting mixed sectoral price movements.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 16, 2026 15:14:24 IST

India Wholesale Inflation Rises to 1.81% in January 2026

India’s wholesale price inflation accelerated to 1.81 per cent in January 2026, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation, which stood at 0.83 per cent in December, reflects a notable uptick in wholesale prices across key commodity groups.

Primary Articles and Manufactured Goods Drive Inflation

The annual inflation rate for primary articles, including food and other raw materials, rose to 2.21 per cent in January, indicating higher prices in the agricultural and commodity sectors. Manufactured products, which carry the largest weight in the WPI basket, recorded an inflation rate of 2.86 per cent, contributing significantly to the overall rise in wholesale inflation. These trends underscore sustained price pressures across industrial and consumer goods.

Fuel and Power Continue to Show Deflation

Despite the overall rise, fuel and power prices remained in deflation, recording a negative 4.01 per cent change compared to the same period last year. This suggests that energy costs, including fuel and electricity, remained subdued, partially offsetting the upward movement in other commodity prices.

Food Index Shows Moderate Increase; Month-on-Month WPI Rises

The food index, which includes both primary and manufactured food items, recorded an inflation rate of 1.41 per cent, indicating moderate price increases for food products. On a month-on-month basis, the WPI rose by 0.51 per cent in January compared to December. This increase was driven by higher prices in certain manufactured products, while some categories witnessed minor declines during the month.

Overall, the rise in wholesale inflation to 1.81 per cent highlights growing price pressures at the wholesale level, with primary articles and manufactured goods leading the upward trend, while fuel and power remain in deflation, reflecting mixed sectoral movements in the Indian economy.

(This Article Has Been Syndicated From ANI)

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:13 PM IST
