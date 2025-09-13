IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises
Home > Business > IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises

IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 13, 2025 13:27:05 IST

IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 13: IndieVisual, India’s premier tech-first video production company, has delivered over 1,000 videos for 150 clients, establishing itself as a core partner for enterprises navigating the rising demand for always-on, multi-format content.

As brands invest heavily in digital channels, the traditional model of ad-hoc video shoots and scattered vendor networks is proving unsustainable. IndieVisual is introducing a new operating model: a systematized, tech-first video production service that blends a distributed creator network with a proprietary technology platform to deliver video at speed and scale.

IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises

At the center of this approach is Xped.Studio, IndieVisual’s in-house production OS. The platform manages everything from scripting and scheduling to revisions and delivery, which will enable enterprises to run dozens of projects in parallel across geographies and formats. For companies under pressure to deliver consistent, localized, and high-quality content, this infrastructure offers a scalable alternative to traditional agencies.

“Our growth is driven by a clear shift in the market,” said Vineet Khunger, Co-founder of IndieVisual. “Enterprises don’t just need one video campaign. They need an engine that can deliver continuous, multi-format storytelling across markets. That is the infrastructure we are building.”

IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises

With creator collaborations spanning 40+ cities and clients including Philips, Usha, Thyrocare, and HomeLane, IndieVisual has emerged as a trusted partner for brands seeking both speed and predictability in their video pipelines.

Co-founder Prashanth Naik noted: “The TV ad mega-campaign era is gone, where an enterprise would spend six months and a couple of crores planning every video. One shoot today needs to fuel reels, explainers, long-form content, and regional cuts. We designed our system to make that kind of scalability practical, without the inefficiencies that usually burden production.”

Co-founder Prashant Pavithran emphasized the enterprise value: “Large organizations demand process-driven consistency, speed, scale, and simplicity. That is exactly what our team and system enables.”

As IndieVisual builds more capabilities into its AI-powered video production system, Xped, it is positioning itself not just as a creative services provider but as a foundational layer of infrastructure for the modern content economy.

IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises

