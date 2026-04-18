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Home > Business News > Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 18, 2026 16:49:21 IST

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Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18: The educational landscape in Indore is witnessing a crucial shift as experts highlight the invisible hurdles of neurodiversity. Many parents face the confusing reality of a child who is sharp in conversation but falters significantly in academics.

Understanding that these gaps are often rooted in specific neurological patterns rather than a lack of effort is the first step toward unlocking a student’s true potential and ensuring long-term emotional well-being.

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“Baccha Intelligent Hai… Phir Bhi Padhai Mein Struggle Kyun?”

(Dyslexia aur Learning Difficulties ko Samjhein — Dr. Vini Jhariya ki Nazar Se)

Clinic mein roz kuch aisa sunne ko milta hai:

“Ma’am, sab kuch samajhta hai — par reading aur writing mein bahut problem hai.”

“Homework ke time ro deta hai, school se complaints aati hain.”

“School jaane se pehle pet dard, sar dard shuru ho jata hai — par saare medical tests bilkul normal hain.”

Chahe baccha 1st class mein ho ya 9th mein — struggles alag hote hain, par ek pattern common rehta hai: Padhai se avoidance, irritability aur low confidence. Yeh sirf behavior issue nahi hota. Bahut baar iske peeche Dyslexia ya Specific Learning Difficulty (SLD) hoti hai.

Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

Expert Insights: Parents Poochte Hain — Psychologist Jawaab Deti Hain..

“Kya mera baccha kabhi theek se padh paega?”

Dr. Vini Jhariya (Director, Urjasvini Child Development Center):-  “Bilkul. Sahi time par dyslexia therapy, remedial education aur structured intervention mile — toh baccha sirf manage nahi karta, woh excel karta hai. School mein bhi, life mein bhi.”

“IQ test aur dyslexia assessment kyun zaruri hai?”

Assessment guesswork khatam karta hai.

Dyslexia screening test helps understand the level of the child.

 Jab tak bacche ka cognitive profile aur academic gaps samajh nahi aate, sahi intervention plan banana possible hi nahi. Isse parents ko pehli baar clarity milti hai ki baccha exactly kahan struggle kar raha hai.

“Kya Dyslexia aur ADHD saath mein ho sakte hain?” – Haan — aur yeh combination kaafi common hai. Dono par saath mein evidence-based intervention se kaam karna zaroori hai. Ek ko ignore karne se treatment adhura rehta hai.

“Mera baccha bahut slow hai — kya yeh dyslexia hai?”- Har slow learner dyslexic nahi hota. Lekin agar slowness ke saath reading difficulty, spelling errors, ya writing problems ho — toh screening zaruri hai. Sirf wait karne se bacche ke precious school years waste hote hain.

The Reality of Neurodiversity -Dyslexia koi “bimari” nahi hai — yeh brain ka ek alag learning pattern hai. India mein kai successful professionals aur creative leaders hain jo bachpan mein in challenges se guzre hain. Farq sirf ek cheez se padta hai:

Kabhi kabhi dyslexia mai bache ki handwriting bhi affect ho jati hai kayi baar, jisse hum Dysgraphia kehte hai. Jab hum dyslexia ke intervention par work karte hai toh handwriting mai bhi improvements dikhte hai.

Label se bachne ke chakkar mein kahin hum support se toh nahi bach rahe? Special education ek tag nahi hai—yeh ek opportunity hai bachche ko uski full potential tak pahunchane ki.

Timely identification aur sahi support.- Pehle in assessments ke liye Delhi ya Mumbai jaana padta tha, par ab Indore mein Urjasvini Child Development Center jaisi jagah par psychoeducational assessment, IQ testing, aur remedial planning sab ek hi chhat ke niche available hai.

Conclusion- As awareness grows, it is vital to recognize that children with learning differences are not “lazy”; they simply process information through a different lens. Under the guidance of Dr. Vini Jhariya at Urjasvini Child Development Center, Indore is now equipped to provide the specialized remedial support needed for these students.

By choosing timely evaluation over academic pressure, parents can transform a child’s frustration into a journey of confident, lifelong success.

https://www.instagram.com/vini_thechildpsychologist

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

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Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

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Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

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Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning
Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning
Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning
Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya Addresses the ‘Intelligent but Struggling’ Gap in Student Learning

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