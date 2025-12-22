LIVE TV
Home > Business > IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper

IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper

The primary market stays active in late 2025, led by SME IPOs. With 10 SME issues and one mainboard offering, Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO, investors face a busy week.

IPO
IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 22, 2025 06:40:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper

The primary market is moving at a brisk pace, and there is much to keep track of for those interested in IPOs as we enter the second last week of 2025. SME IPOs are going to be the major feature, with 10 out of 11 forthcoming issues coming from the SME sector. If you like searching for early-stage investments, you might have a busy watchlist next week.

On the other hand, mainboard investors will still get something. The Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO will be the sole mainboard offering, aiming to raise more than ₹251 crore. Small caps may already monopolise the calendar, but this one big-ticket issue is still likely to attract the spotlight.

Upcoming IPOs

  • Only Mainboard IPO Next Week

    • Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO will be the sole mainboard offering hitting the primary market next week.

    • The issue aims to raise over ₹251 crore.

  • New IPO Listings to Watch

    • Five IPOs are scheduled to list in the coming week.

    • KSH International IPO is among the key mainboard issues set to debut on Dalal Street.

  • Mainboard IPO Opening for Subscription

    • Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO

      • Subscription opens: Monday, December 22

      • Subscription closes: Wednesday, December 24

      • Price band: ₹108 to ₹114 per share

      • Book-running lead manager: Nirbhay Capital Services

      • Registrar: MUFG Intime India

SME IPOs Opening Next Week

Around 10 SME IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Opening December 22, closing December 24:

  • Sundrex Oil IPO

  • Shyam Dhani Industries IPO

  • Dachepalli Publishers IPO

  • EPW India IPO

Opening December 23, closing December 26:

  • Apollo Techno Industries IPO

  • Bai Kakaji Polymers IPO

  • Admach Systems IPO

  • Nanta Tech IPO

  • Dhara Rail Projects IPO

Opening December 26:

  • E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO

So, With the end of 2025 approaching, the IPO calendar is still full and very much active. The small and medium enterprises’ IPOs are leading the pack, bringing several early-stage opportunities to investors.
However, the Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO is the solitary mainboard pick this week, which will keep both retail and skilled investors engaged next week.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Top Upcoming IPOs To Watch In India In 2026: Reliance Jio, PhonePe, SBI…
First published on: Dec 22, 2025 6:40 AM IST
IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper

