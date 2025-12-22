IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper

The primary market is moving at a brisk pace, and there is much to keep track of for those interested in IPOs as we enter the second last week of 2025. SME IPOs are going to be the major feature, with 10 out of 11 forthcoming issues coming from the SME sector. If you like searching for early-stage investments, you might have a busy watchlist next week.

On the other hand, mainboard investors will still get something. The Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO will be the sole mainboard offering, aiming to raise more than ₹251 crore. Small caps may already monopolise the calendar, but this one big-ticket issue is still likely to attract the spotlight.