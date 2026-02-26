IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Will You Get Your Shares?

Excitement has filled the atmosphere. The Accord Transformer and Switchgear IPO allotment will reach its final decision today, which is February 26, 2026. Investors sit in suspense because they want to know whether they will receive shares from this highly desirable IPO. Wondering whether your application received approval? You can use Kfin Technologies or the BSE website to check your allotment status. Pro tip: keep your PAN, application number, and demat details handy for a smooth check. Will you celebrate today, or wait for the refund alert tomorrow? Let’s find out!

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Oversubscription Snapshot

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Listing and Grey Market Update

The Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO will have its shares credited to demat accounts along with processing refunds. The IPO is expected to list on BSE SME around March 2, 2026, with a grey market premium of ₹8 per share, indicating a potential 8.75% listing gain.

