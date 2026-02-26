IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Will You Get Your Shares?
Excitement has filled the atmosphere. The Accord Transformer and Switchgear IPO allotment will reach its final decision today, which is February 26, 2026. Investors sit in suspense because they want to know whether they will receive shares from this highly desirable IPO. Wondering whether your application received approval? You can use Kfin Technologies or the BSE website to check your allotment status. Pro tip: keep your PAN, application number, and demat details handy for a smooth check. Will you celebrate today, or wait for the refund alert tomorrow? Let’s find out!
Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Oversubscription Snapshot
|
Investor Category
|
Subscription Rate
|
Notes
|
Retail Investors (RIIs)
|
357.37 times
|
Shares allocated proportionally
|
Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|
606 times
|
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|
153 times
|
IPO Size
|
₹25.59 crore
|
Refunds Start Date
|
February 27, 2026
|
For unsuccessful applicants
How to Check Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment Online
On Kfin Technologies:
- Visit https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
- Select ‘Accord Transformer & Switchgear’ from the IPO dropdown
- Enter Application No., Demat Account, or PAN
- Enter CAPTCHA and click Submit
On BSE Website:
- Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type
- Choose IPO from ‘Issue Name’ dropdown
- Enter PAN or Application Number, verify ‘I am not a robot,’ click Submit
Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Listing and Grey Market Update
The Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO will have its shares credited to demat accounts along with processing refunds. The IPO is expected to list on BSE SME around March 2, 2026, with a grey market premium of ₹8 per share, indicating a potential 8.75% listing gain.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.