Home > Business > IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO sees massive oversubscription; allotment finalizes February 26. Investors can check status via Kfin Technologies or BSE. Shares credited with refunds; listing expected March 2, 2026.

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO
Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 26, 2026 14:17:35 IST

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Will You Get Your Shares?

Excitement has filled the atmosphere. The Accord Transformer and Switchgear IPO allotment will reach its final decision today, which is February 26, 2026. Investors sit in suspense because they want to know whether they will receive shares from this highly desirable IPO. Wondering whether your application received approval? You can use Kfin Technologies or the BSE website to check your allotment status. Pro tip: keep your PAN, application number, and demat details handy for a smooth check. Will you celebrate today, or wait for the refund alert tomorrow? Let’s find out!

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Oversubscription Snapshot

Investor Category

Subscription Rate

Notes

Retail Investors (RIIs)

357.37 times

Shares allocated proportionally

Non-Institutional Investors (NII)

606 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)

153 times

IPO Size

₹25.59 crore

Refunds Start Date

February 27, 2026

For unsuccessful applicants

How to Check Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment Online

On Kfin Technologies:

  • Visit https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  • Select ‘Accord Transformer & Switchgear’ from the IPO dropdown
  • Enter Application No., Demat Account, or PAN
  • Enter CAPTCHA and click Submit

On BSE Website:

  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type
  • Choose IPO from ‘Issue Name’ dropdown
  • Enter PAN or Application Number, verify ‘I am not a robot,’ click Submit

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Listing and Grey Market Update

The Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO will have its shares credited to demat accounts along with processing refunds. The IPO is expected to list on BSE SME around March 2, 2026, with a grey market premium of ₹8 per share, indicating a potential 8.75% listing gain.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Did You Get Shares? Shree Ram Twistex Ltd IPO Allotment Out Today – Check Status, Refunds, and How to Check Allotment with a Step-by-Step Guide

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:14 PM IST
IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS