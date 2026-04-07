IPS Academy North Campus MBA Student Shines in DAVV Merit List with 6th Rank

New Delhi [India], April 07: Adding to the string of academic triumphs, Ms. Haniya Khan, an MBA first semester student from IPS Academy, IBMR North Campus – a DAVV-affiliated institution on the Indore-Ujjain Road, has secured a coveted 6th rank in the merit list of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) University Exams.

Her remarkable feat highlights the rigorous and supportive academic ecosystem at IPS Academy’s North Campus, where students consistently excel in competitive university assessments.

This achievement not only reflects Ms. Haniya’s hard work and sharp acumen but also reinforces the North Campus’s stature as a beacon of excellence in management education, with students topping the merit lists in both BBA and MBA programs for three consecutive years.

Principal Dr. S.L. Kale lauded her success, stating, “Haniya’s inclusion in the DAVV merit list is a testament to our commitment to academic rigour and holistic student development.” Vice-Principal Dr. Gagan Prakash, President of IPS Group of Institutions Ar. Achal K. Choudhary and Management Member Er. Rajesh Choudhary also extended their warm felicitations, commending her outstanding performance.

IPS Academy North Campus at the Indore – Ujjain Road, continues to be a breeding ground for nurturing top performers, preparing them for leadership roles in the dynamic business world.

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