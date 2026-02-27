LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium

Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium

Crude oil prices may surge to USD 95–110 per barrel amid Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz risks. Markets react to geopolitical premiums as US-Iran nuclear talks continue.

OIL PRICES
OIL PRICES

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 27, 2026 15:29:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium

Crude Oil Prices Could Spike Amid Iran Tensions, Strait of Hormuz at Risk

Global crude oil markets face the prospect of significant price volatility as tensions in the Middle East escalate. Analysts warn that any disruption in Iran’s oil exports or the strategic Strait of Hormuz could send prices sharply higher, potentially reaching USD 95–110 per barrel. The warning comes from a report by Equirus Securities, highlighting the asymmetric risks posed by geopolitical uncertainty in a region critical to global energy flows.

Supply Shock and Price Impact

Iran currently produces nearly 3.3 million barrels per day (mbpd), roughly 3% of global supply. Equirus noted that if this output is disrupted, even partially, crude prices could rise 9–15% due to direct supply loss. On a base price of USD 70 per barrel, this equates to an increase of USD 6–11 per barrel, lifting prices toward USD 76–81. However, the report cautioned that markets do not react linearly. If escalation threatens the Strait of Hormuz, the price response becomes structural, with a potential USD 20–40 per barrel geopolitical premium, reopening the pathway to USD 95–110 or beyond.

You Might Be Interested In

Market Response and Risk Premiums

Oil markets have already firmed by roughly 10% following the US military buildup in the region, as traders factor in a headline-driven geopolitical risk premium. Equirus explained that while crude initially overreacts, embedding a risk premium, prices typically adjust as trade flows are rerouted and fundamentals reassert themselves. The challenge lies in estimating the duration of disruption and the persistence of the premium, rather than predicting the initial spike.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

The US and Iran remain locked in high-stakes negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. A third round of talks concluded in Geneva on February 26, showing “significant progress,” though no final agreement was reached. Meanwhile, heavy sanctions and military presence from the US continue to underscore the risks to oil markets if tensions flare further.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

Also Read: Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crude oil pricesEquirus Securitiesgeopolitical riskIran oil supplyMiddle East tensionsoil market volatilityoil price spikeoil supply disruptionstrait of hormuzus-iran nuclear talks

RELATED News

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

India’s Q3 FY26 GDP Likely at 8.3% On GST Boost, Final Numbers Await MoSPI Despite Adverse Base Effect: Says UBI Report

Deepinder Goyal is Hiring, Are You Eligible? Temple’s Viral Wearable Startup Seeks Engineers, Researchers, And Fitness-Obsessed Innovators- APPLY NOW

TCS CEO K Krithivasan Urges Employees: ‘Use AI to Work Faster, Smarter, Cheaper’- Here’s What Happened

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

LATEST NEWS

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium
Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium
Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium
Iran Tensions And Strait Of Hormuz Risk Could Push Crude Oil Prices To USD 95–110 Amid Geopolitical Premium

QUICK LINKS