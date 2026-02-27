LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Tejas Networks share Price surged over two days, boosted by NEC 5G partnership and PLI incentives, despite Q3 FY26 losses, highlighting strong investor interest and market volatility in the telecom sector.

Tejas Networks Share Price
Tejas Networks Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 27, 2026 13:30:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Tejas Networks Share Price Soars: Two-Day Rally Sparks Investor Buzz

Tejas Networks is once again taking center stage! The stock price jumped 15.74% on Friday, February 27, 2026, reaching an intraday peak of ₹429.45 on the NSE, which resulted in two consecutive days of substantial stock market gains. By 12:53 pm, the stock had increased to ₹422.25, representing a 13.8% gain for the day.

The company’s stock has risen more than 25% during the past week, creating a buzz among investors. Year-to-date figures show a 9% decline, yet traders remain uncertain about the market trend, which they believe might lead to a temporary price spike or a prolonged upward trend. Stay tuned here for updates!

You Might Be Interested In

Tejas Networks Share Price: 52-Week Performance and Market Capitalisation

Category Details
52-Week Low ₹294 (27 January 2026)
52-Week High ₹914.40 (22 April 2025)
Stock Movement Zoomed over 40% from 52-week low
Market Capitalisation ₹7,342.17 crore (as of 27 February 2026)

Tejas Networks Recent Corporate Updates: Pushing Tejas Networks Share Price In Spotlight

  • NEC Partnership (Feb 26, 2026): Tejas Networks established a contract with NEC Corporation involving the production and distribution of 5G massive MIMO radios.
  • COO Statement: The partnership will boost wireless development, as Arnob Roy, who serves as COO and Executive Director, will leverage their shared knowledge of carrier-class product development created for global telcos.
  • NEC Statement: Masayuki Kayahara, NEC Senior VP, noted that the partnership creates additional channels for product distribution while establishing a strong network connecting different parts of the world.
  • Production Linked Incentive (PLI) (Feb 18, 2026): The Ministry of Communications provided Tejas Networks with ₹69.97 crore through the PLI Scheme, covering 15% of the eligible FY 2024–25 incentives.

Tejas Networks Q3 FY26 Financial Results

Category Details
Financial Period Q3 FY26
Net Profit / Loss Consolidated net loss of ₹196.55 crore (second consecutive quarterly loss)
Reason Lower sales and deferment of BSNL purchase order
Revenue from Operations ₹306.79 crore (down 88.89% from ₹2,642.24 crore in Q3 FY25; up 17% sequentially from ₹261.82 crore in Q2 FY26)
Q3 FY25 Net Profit ₹165.67 crore

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Vishal Mega Mart Shares Slide 8.2% As Samayat Services Block Deal Puts

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 1:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Tejas Networks 5G partnershipTejas Networks financial resultsTejas Networks investor newsTejas Networks market capTejas Networks NSETejas Networks PLITejas Networks Q3 FY26Tejas Networks share priceTejas Networks stock rallytelecom stocks India

RELATED News

Vishal Mega Mart Shares Slide 8.2% As Samayat Services Block Deal Puts Retail Giant Back in Spotlight

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3: Low Subscription, ₹4 GMP Signals Cautious Investor Sentiment Ahead of BSE & NSE Listing

Jack Dorsey Issues Chilling Job Market Warning, Warns About AI-Driven Shake-Up ‘Most Companies Will Be Forced To Do…’

Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

LATEST NEWS

CJI Surya Kant’s ‘Allahabad Mein Bhang Ka Nasha’ Quip In Court While Posting Case After Holi Sparks Laughter, Triggers Social Media Storm, ‘Eek Hafta Toh Lag Jayega Nasha Utarne Mein’

Eros Innovation Launches Large Cultural Voice Models from Tamil Nadu, Unveils “EROS PersonaAI” Voice Stack

Elon Musk Slams NYT ‘Pedophilia Not A Crime’ Article As “Utterly Disgusting” Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Kolkata Hit By Massive Earthquake: Strong Tremors Felt Across The City, Offices, Schools, Homes Evacuated

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch England vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Star Couple Will Be Taking Vows On March 6 In An Intimate Wedding, Star Studded Pre- Wedding Festivities At Allu Studios On March 2

KCET 2026 Application Window Closes on February 27, 2026 (Today) Direct Link Here

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Papa Gaali Dete The’ — Arshdeep Singh Recalls Father’s Explosive Reactions During SA vs WI Super 8 Clash

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know
Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know
Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know
Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

QUICK LINKS