Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Tejas Networks Share Price Soars: Two-Day Rally Sparks Investor Buzz

Tejas Networks is once again taking center stage! The stock price jumped 15.74% on Friday, February 27, 2026, reaching an intraday peak of ₹429.45 on the NSE, which resulted in two consecutive days of substantial stock market gains. By 12:53 pm, the stock had increased to ₹422.25, representing a 13.8% gain for the day.

The company’s stock has risen more than 25% during the past week, creating a buzz among investors. Year-to-date figures show a 9% decline, yet traders remain uncertain about the market trend, which they believe might lead to a temporary price spike or a prolonged upward trend. Stay tuned here for updates!

Tejas Networks Share Price: 52-Week Performance and Market Capitalisation Category Details 52-Week Low ₹294 (27 January 2026) 52-Week High ₹914.40 (22 April 2025) Stock Movement Zoomed over 40% from 52-week low Market Capitalisation ₹7,342.17 crore (as of 27 February 2026) Tejas Networks Recent Corporate Updates: Pushing Tejas Networks Share Price In Spotlight NEC Partnership (Feb 26, 2026): Tejas Networks established a contract with NEC Corporation involving the production and distribution of 5G massive MIMO radios.

COO Statement: The partnership will boost wireless development, as Arnob Roy, who serves as COO and Executive Director, will leverage their shared knowledge of carrier-class product development created for global telcos.

NEC Statement: Masayuki Kayahara, NEC Senior VP, noted that the partnership creates additional channels for product distribution while establishing a strong network connecting different parts of the world.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) (Feb 18, 2026): The Ministry of Communications provided Tejas Networks with ₹69.97 crore through the PLI Scheme, covering 15% of the eligible FY 2024–25 incentives. Tejas Networks Q3 FY26 Financial Results Category Details Financial Period Q3 FY26 Net Profit / Loss Consolidated net loss of ₹196.55 crore (second consecutive quarterly loss) Reason Lower sales and deferment of BSNL purchase order Revenue from Operations ₹306.79 crore (down 88.89% from ₹2,642.24 crore in Q3 FY25; up 17% sequentially from ₹261.82 crore in Q2 FY26) Q3 FY25 Net Profit ₹165.67 crore (With Inputs)