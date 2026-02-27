LIVE TV
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
Home > Business > Vishal Mega Mart Shares Slide 8.2% As Samayat Services Block Deal Puts Retail Giant Back in Spotlight

Vishal Mega Mart shares fell 8.2% after a 6.5% block deal by Samayat Services. Investors weigh buying at lower prices amid historical stake reduction and cautious market sentiment in the retail giant.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 27, 2026 13:10:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vishal Mega Mart, the giant wholesale company, is back in the spotlight- but this time for a different reason. The stock price dropped 8.2% from its previous value after market opening on Friday, when Samayat Services, a company backed by Kedaara Capital, announced its plan to sell 6.5% of its shares.

The decline has traders closely monitoring the market, causing stock prices to move in smaller increments. Investors now face a decision: buy shares at reduced prices or postpone their investment, while wondering whether the block deal will trigger a temporary market disturbance or simply represent another standard ownership change in the retail giant’s stock distribution.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price: Block Deal and Intra-Day Performance

Category Details
Intra-Day Performance As of 10:00 am, shares recovered slightly but were still 5.9% lower at ₹120 per share, with a day low of ₹117
Block Deal Shares Samayat Services LLP plans to sell up to 305 million shares at ₹115 each
Price vs Previous Close Nearly 10% lower than previous closing of ₹127.53
Deal Value ₹3,508 crore
Lockup Period 150 days
Advisors Kotak Securities Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Co

Historical Stake Reduction: Samayat Services and Vishal Mega Mart in the Spotlight

Samayat Services LLP has been silently decreasing its ownership of Vishal Mega Mart since the company went public in December 2024 and continues to do so. Back in June 2025, it sold a whopping 90 crore shares-nearly 20% of the company-for around ₹10,220 crore, making many mutual funds like SBI and HDFC smile all the way to the ledger. The company uses this method to execute its plan while maintaining control over its stock market operations.

Investors now wonder: will this trend continue, or is it just another chapter in the long-running saga of stake management at India’s mega wholesale mart?

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3: Low Subscription, ₹4 GMP Signals Cautious..

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:33 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: block deal IndiabseIndia stock newsmarket update February 2026NSEretail giant stocksSamayat Services stake salevishal mega mart share priceVishal Mega Mart sharesVishal Mega Mart stock fallwholesale retail stocks

QUICK LINKS